The quote is sometimes misattributed to Einstein, but scholars disagree on its origins. At any rate, it lingers as a familiar definition of lunacy: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting different results.”
Believe it or not, Baylor’s coaching staff is not crazy.
The Bears have struggled to establish any semblance of a running game this year. Baylor ranks 77th nationally in rushing offense, averaging just 161.7 yards per game. In the team’s last time out against Texas, the Bears managed a meager 88 yards on the ground, led by quarterback Charlie Brewer’s 22 yards.
Yet the Bears steadfastly refuse to completely abandon the run. It’s not necessarily about expecting different results – though BU coach Matt Rhule and his assistants desperately wants to see more success in that area – but it’s also about avoiding predictability.
“I think we’re throwing the ball way more than we’re running it,” Rhule said. “Really, our issues have been running it against (three-man front) teams. When we have run it versus (four-man front) teams, we have had a lot of success. And when we’ve run the ball for over 150 yards, we’ve won.
“For us to go out there and throw it 90 times, it wouldn’t be fair to Charlie, it wouldn’t be fair to the guys. People would attack us. We are going to continue to try and run it and keep people honest.”
Baylor does indeed fall on the aerial side of the run-pass balance, but it’s not as drastic as it might seem. Throwing out the 21 sacks the Bears have allowed on the year, which count against a team’s rushing total, Baylor has thrown a pass on 54.9 percent of its plays this season.
So, the Bears are still out there plugging away in the rushing game. But they admittedly get disgusted when such plays yield just a yard or two.
“It’s very frustrating because running the ball makes everything easier on offense,” lineman Blake Blackmar said. “In practice you might want to have more pass plays because you usually get less tired in the passing periods. But when you actually get out there in the game, I don’t know what it is, but you want to run the ball because running the ball takes the edge off the pass rush and it opens things up in the play-action game.
“It’s incredibly frustrating to run the ball on first and second down and only get one or two yards, and then you know you’re in a passing situation.”
So, how do the Bears get more efficient in the rushing game? It’s a question the team has been asking itself for weeks now. Rhule doesn’t see it as a personnel problem. Baylor is not devoid of talent at the running back position, headlined by JaMycal Hasty, Trestan Ebner and John Lovett. In fact, all three of those players are averaging better than five yards a carry.
But Hasty and Lovett have also been occasionally slowed by injuries, and consistency has been a pressing concern for the Bears. The offensive line is by Rhule’s own admission a work in progress, and has endured its share of injuries, too.
Baylor’s sluggishness in the running game isn’t necessarily an issue of an inability to pick up five yards, either. It’s more traced to the dearth of plays where the back pops one for 25 yards or more. Instead of displaying the explosiveness of a nuclear bomb, the Bears have looked more like a Black Cat firecracker. Hasty is the only player on the roster with a run of more than 40 yards this season.
“We’re not creating very many explosive plays,” Rhule said. “And people are just doing to us what Iowa State did to West Virginia, they’re letting us move the ball, but not letting us create explosive plays. And explosive plays really come when you’re able to run the football. So, we’ll continue to throw it more than we run it, but we have got to – to have a chance to win – find a way to run the football.”
Where Baylor’s running backs have arguably been most effective is as a safety valve in the passing attack. The Bears have proven dangerous at moving the chains with passes to their running backs out of the backfield, either on blitz-befuddling screens or angle routes where they try to catch the defense in a mismatch. Hasty, Ebner and Lovett have combined for 36 catches on the year, and Hasty’s 19 grabs lead all Big 12 running backs.
Yet, again, those plays have typically resulted in a gain of 15 yards and a first down rather than those of the 45-yard, tackle-breaking touchdown variety.
“We haven’t really hit them on home run balls down the field,” Rhule said. “Ebner was a high school receiver and JaMycal is probably one of our best receiver slots. … What we’d like to see from everybody on our offense is to catch the ball and make somebody miss, and go make a big play.
“The play design, if everything executes, then it should hit for four, five or six yards. Then it’s the next thing – who can do that, plus (more)? Who can catch the ball, step out of something, and go for 60? We haven’t had a ton of that lately, and that’s really what we’re hoping to get.”
West Virginia won’t make it easy in Thursday’s game in Morgantown, W. Va. The Mountaineers rank fourth in the Big 12 in rushing defense, allowing just 141.3 yards an outing. They also employ a less common alignment called the “3-3 Stack,” which uses three defensive linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs, with the safeties often shifting around to give teams a variety of looks.
Then again, it hasn’t been easy most weeks for the Bears. But they’re determined to keep hammering away in the running game, because they’re well aware of its importance. It comes down to simple math, really. In Baylor’s four wins, the Bears have averaged 209 rushing yards. In their three losses, that total drops to an average of 98.3.
“This certainly isn’t the week that we’re, like, super-excited to go try to figure that out,” Rhule said. “But we have good backs and our offensive line gets a little bit better each week, so we have to find something.”