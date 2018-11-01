As the son of an All-American offensive lineman, Baylor defensive end Greg Roberts knew at a young age that he loved football and wanted to learn everything he could about the sport.
Sometimes he’d dig up old videos of his father, Greg Roberts Sr., playing at the University of Oklahoma. He played guard for Barry Switzer’s powerhouse Sooners and won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best lineman in 1978.
“He was smaller than I thought he would be, but he was really fast,” Roberts said. “I think he was a natural and he worked really hard. I watched some film of them playing in the Orange Bowl and he was really getting after it. I told him I’d whoop him now.”
Though he grew up an Oklahoma fan, Roberts has forged a different path than his father. He felt fortunate that Baylor signed him out of Nacogdoches High School, and has become one of the best players for the Bears’ defensive line as a fifth-year senior.
It’s been a tumultuous five years. Roberts has played for three head coaches and has seen numerous players drift in and out of a program that’s still trying to recover from the sexual assault scandal that cost coach Art Briles his job in 2016.
But Roberts is glad he stayed. He’s set his life on a good course by earning his bachelor’s degree in health and kinesiology in May, and has his eyes set on a shot at an NFL career following this season.
“The NFL is a dream,” Roberts said. “I do not want to be miserable. I’ll stay away from that. The thing is I’ve got a degree, I don’t have bad credit or debt. I’m single, no kids. So I’m not stressing too much.”
Earning his college degree was important to Roberts, but he also wanted to finish for grandmother Betty Mark and aunt Tess Keggler, who raised him in East Texas.
“They sacrificed a lot to make sure that I could go to school and do what I had to do,” Roberts said. “It was more so for them to see me walk. My grandma was sick when I was in high school, so she didn’t get to go to my graduation. This was her first graduation.”
Roberts’ father lives in Tampa, Fla., but they’ve maintained a close relationship. Greg Sr. is proud of how his mother raised his son, and likes seeing the man he’s become.
Greg Sr. doesn’t try to give him advice on how to play defense, but he knows a thing or two about the nuances of the offensive line since he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four years after he was selected in the second round of the 1979 NFL draft.
“I try to tell him what offensive linemen do, and the first thing is he’s going to hold him,” Greg Sr. said. “I think Greg still has a lot of raw potential that hasn’t been uncovered. I think he has a good upside with his speed. He should definitely get a shot to play in the NFL.”
Life in Nacogdoches wasn’t always easy and his time at Baylor has been filled with upheavals and coaching changes. After playing in a reserve role under Briles as a redshirt freshman in 2015, Roberts started 10 games for interim coach Jim Grobe in 2016, and has started 12 games over the past two seasons under Matt Rhule.
“I’ve seen a lot of sides of the good, the bad and the ugly,” Roberts said. “When I got here, one of the things Coach Kaz (former Baylor strength coach Kaz Kazadi) stressed to us was just be adaptable. Don’t let your environment affect who you are and what you do. When everything happened, live what you preach.
“I feel like I’ve learned a lot in college from a football standpoint and also from a personal standpoint. I get all these different experiences from all these different coaches, and all these tidbits of information and all these ideas and seeing how they coach and how they communicate, all these things to draw off.”
Articulate and possessing a caring nature, Roberts is one of the most respected players on the Baylor squad. Young players enjoy being around him because he’ll take the time to work with them when he sees an area where they can improve.
“As a true freshman, he’s a fifth-year senior, he just helps me after practice,” said Baylor offensive tackle Connor Galvin. “If he beats me in pass pro, he’ll say what he did to beat me, which will help me that next rep. So it’s a back and forth relationship. He’s helped me a lot and all the other offensive linemen, too.”
Roberts also likes to reach out to others off the field. He enjoys reading to children in Waco schools, and realizes that an athlete doesn’t have to be famous to have an impact on a child’s life.
“If you’re big and you play football, they’re usually fascinated,” Roberts said. “I didn’t know how much of an impact you can have on people being an athlete, not even being well known. Growing up, you hang on to those little memories, so if I can be one of those little memories, then why not?”
When Roberts was a kid growing in Nacogdoches, he had an affinity for playing a lot of sports. While sports have become increasingly more specialized for young athletes, Roberts plunged into any that interested him.
During his high school years, he played football, basketball and ran track. Now 6-5 and 264 pounds, Roberts was always one of the tallest players in his class.
“I was a tall guy, so I could rebound and run,” Roberts said. “I didn’t have a great shot. I ran the 200 in track. I think it was like 27 seconds, but I was the best we had. Football came easy to me. My problem in high school was that I really didn’t apply myself. I was blessed enough to come here and I promised myself that I wouldn’t waste it.”
After redshirting for Baylor’s 2014 Big 12 championship team, Roberts played in five games in 2015. His role increased dramatically as a sophomore in 2016 as he became a key player for Baylor’s defensive line, collecting 27 tackles with 3½ for loss and five quarterback hits for a team that finished 7-6 and won the Cactus Bowl over Boise State.
Roberts’ production fell during Rhule’s 1-11 debut season as he made 19 tackles, prompting him to come into this season eager to perform at a higher level. He didn’t set personal goals, but pledged to deliver his best effort every day whether it was a practice or game.
“The previous year, I had set a goal of 12 sacks, but I didn’t get any,” Roberts said. “It’s probably better to focus one day at a time, and that’s what I’ve been doing. The biggest thing I’ve learned this year is effort, constantly running to the ball and always trying to make a play. You run to the ball enough you will make plays, things will happen for you.”
Among Baylor’s defensive linemen, Roberts ranks second behind James Lynch with 24 tackles, 5.5 for loss and three sacks. Rhule has seen how Roberts’ practice habits have translated into greater production during games.
“Greg is an example of a player who has really bought into our process,” Rhule said. “He’s turned himself into a really good player just by the way he practices, and people are noticing. I had one person say to me studying the West Virginia game, how impressed they were in the fourth quarter when you knew you weren’t going to win, it’s cold, and he was playing as hard as he could.”
Last week’s 58-14 loss to No. 12 West Virginia in Morgantown was a low point for the Baylor defense after playing well the previous week in a 23-17 loss to No. 15 Texas in Austin.
After collecting just two sacks in the last two games, the Bears hope to deliver more pressure on Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius in Saturday’s homecoming game at McLane Stadium.
Roberts keeps working on improving his pass rushing moves and using his quickness to his advantage.
“A goal for any defensive lineman is to get as heavy as you can while keeping your speed,” Roberts said. “Some people can only get to 240 and be comfortable. Some people can get to 270. James Lynch runs a 4.6 and he’s 280. It depends on the person and how you play.”
With just four regular season games remaining in his college career, Roberts wants to help the Bears reach a bowl while also improving his NFL stock. He plans to outwork every offensive lineman he faces.
“Sixty percent of the sacks in the league (NFL) don’t come from moves, they come from effort,” Roberts said. “You’re rarely going to beat a guy off your first move. Are you going to outwork him for the sack?”
When the Bears played Oklahoma on Sept. 29 in Norman, Greg’s father traveled from Florida to see him play. It was a strange experience for Greg Sr. since he starred for the Sooners back in the 1970s but was rooting for his son to play well for the Bears.
“That was like dancing with your sister, because I got a love for both places,” Greg Sr. said. “Baylor because of him and I played at Oklahoma. I don’t want to put pressure on him. But he played pretty well the last time I saw him.”
When Greg Sr. has watched him play over the years, Roberts has tried to focus on the game and not trying to impress his father. But staying calm has been difficult.
“My dad used to tell me I hate coming to your games because you play so nervous when I’m around,” Roberts said. “If I just do what I do I’ll be fine, that’s what my dad stressed to me. Don’t try to do too much because I’m there or anything, so it works out. I’ve gotten better at it.”
Roberts is looking forward to his final home game when the Bears play TCU on Nov. 17. His grandmother will get to see him play college football for the first time.
“She had a high hernia and her back’s been off, but she’s feeling better now,” Roberts said. “She can walk a little bit better and she knows this is the last ride, so she wants to catch at least one game.”
Roberts doesn’t know what his future will bring next year. He’s hoping for a shot at the NFL. Coaching could be in his future. But wherever he goes, he believes he’ll be prepared to take on whatever challenges life throws at him after his experiences at Baylor.
“I don’t see a boss getting me upset because the way Coach Rhule coaches us is that details matter,” Roberts said. “So when you get into the real world and you attack it like that, you’ll probably be ahead of the curve anyway.”