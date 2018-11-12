Since Saturday’s 28-14 loss to No. 18 Iowa State, Baylor coach Matt Rhule has thought a great deal about how the game got out of hand when a third quarter brawl broke out.
He knows football is an emotional game and players' tempers flare when so much is on the line.
But he wants the Bears to stay more composed regardless of the situation. With bowl eligibility on the line, Rhule wants his team to keep its emotions in check in Saturday’s regular season home finale against longtime rival TCU at 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium.
“I know our entire football program is embarrassed by what happened by the decisions by a couple of guys,” Rhule said. “As we tell our players, anytime you take a punch at somebody you are engaging in a selfish act. You are making a decision that makes you feel good but is not good for the rest of the team.”
The brawl started after a run by Iowa State’s David Montgomery early in the third quarter. Baylor linebacker Blake Lynch aggressively grabbed Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler on a block before Butler pinned him to the ground after the play ended.
Then Baylor defensive end Greg Roberts reached over an official and threw a punch at Montgomery, who retaliated by throwing a punch at Roberts. Both were disqualified for fighting for the remainder of the game and they’ll be suspended from playing in the first half of this weekend’s games.
It’s a big blow for the Cyclones when they face Texas in Austin since Montgomery is their leading rusher.
“It was not a good decision by Blake (Lynch) and it was an extremely poor and selfish decision by Greg (Roberts),” Rhule said. “I think at the end of the day I wish a lot of things would have gone differently. The minute we decide to throw a punch it affects so many other people. That’s what I told Greg yesterday.”
Rhule said that he's apologized to Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell.
Both benches were also assessed unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, meaning any player who received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty the remainder the game would be disqualified.
That player was Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer, who was ejected from the game with 5:51 remaining after making a remark to a referee after he was ruled a yard short of a first down following a 9-yard run to Iowa State’s 20.
However, Brewer isn’t suspended for the first half of the TCU game since he wasn’t disqualified for fighting or targeting.
“I think Charlie learned a lesson, that you have to be careful what you say,” Rhule said. “For him not to finish the game, I hope that’s a lesson that will serve him in the future.”
Rhule wants his team to continue to be physical but not go beyond the rules of the game. Even if an opposing player baits his player, he doesn’t want retaliation.
“If somebody takes a shot at you, I would like for you to just say what’s next and play the next play,” Rhule said. “But don’t hit him after the whistle. The next time you have a chance to go play against them, be physical. It’s a game that allows you to be physical. There are just certain rules. Within them, you can be as physical as you want within reason. You can’t do certain things.”
The last time a Baylor player was suspended for fighting was during last year’s finale against TCU when running back JaMycal Hasty and defensive line D.J. Artis threw punches at Horned Frogs players.
Hasty was suspended for the first half of this year’s Big 12 opener against Kansas. Artis was assessed a full-game suspension against Kansas, but left the team before the season.
Emotions should be high this weekend as both the Bears (5-5, 3-4) and Horned Frogs (4-6, 2-5) are fighting for bowl eligibility. Baylor needs one more win while the Horned Frogs need to beat both Baylor and Oklahoma State on Nov. 24 in Fort Worth.
After reaching the Big 12 championship game and finishing 11-3 last year, TCU has struggled this year with injuries and inconsistent quarterback play. After Shawn Robinson couldn’t produce at quarterback, Michael Collins has taken over as the starter in the last three games with mixed results.
The Horned Frogs are coming off a 47-10 blowout loss to No. 7 West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown. It was similar to the Bears’ 58-14 loss to the Mountaineers on Oct. 25 in Morgantown. TCU’s biggest win was a 17-14 decision against Iowa State in Fort Worth on Sept. 29.
Despite TCU’s roller coaster season, Rhule highly respects Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson and his program.
“No. 1, they’re an elite defense,” Rhule said. “And they’re elite because of their players but also because of Coach Patterson and all the different things he brings to you. They have a veteran quarterback in Collins who’s smart, knows where to go with the football. Sonny Cumbie does a great job as their offensive coordinator. And really, Jalen Reagor is a dominant receiver. TCU was able to beat Iowa State, and we weren’t. We’ve got to play our best football game to have a chance.”
BEAR FACTS – Baylor’s Nov. 24 regular season finale against Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium in Arlington is set for 11 a.m. After eight straight games at the Cowboys Stadium, Baylor and Texas Tech will play on campus sites for at least the next two seasons, including 2019 in Waco and 2020 in Lubbock.