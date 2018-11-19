Baylor coach Matt Rhule loves making NFL references, so it’s no surprise that he compares Saturday’s regular season finale against Texas Tech to a playoff game.
Coming in with 5-6 records, both teams need a win to reach the six required for bowl eligibility.
Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the final game between the two teams at the Cowboys stadium for the foreseeable future. The series will switch to campus sites next year in Waco before moving to Texas Tech in 2020.
“It’s time for us to take the next step and go play against a really good Texas Tech team who’s in the same situation,” Rhule said. “Go play playoff football. Win or go home, is what it says on my phone. It’ll be good for our seniors to have a chance to have this opportunity, go out in a showcase-type event.”
After a 35-31 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 3, the Bears have been on the cusp of bowl eligibility for the last three weeks. But they dropped a 28-14 decision to Iowa State on a frigid day in Ames before missing an ideal opportunity in last week’s 16-9 loss to TCU at McLane Stadium.
“Really a case and a day of missed opportunities, chances to win the football game,” Rhule said. “Credit to TCU, they made the plays and we didn’t. Our seniors were tremendously disappointed, and I know our young guys were disappointed that they couldn’t send those guys off with a win.”
Even if Baylor or Texas Tech loses, there’s still a chance to be selected for a bowl with five wins if there aren’t enough six-win teams to fill the 40 bowl games. But the Bears and Red Raiders would rather assure themselves of bowl eligibility by winning this weekend.
The Red Raiders have been on the brink of bowl eligibility even longer than the Bears as they raced to a 5-2 record before losing the last four games to Iowa State, Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas State.
It appears Texas Tech sixth-year coach Kliff Kingsbury is on the hot seat, and beating Baylor to gain bowl eligibility could help his cause to remain at his alma mater.
But Texas Tech is banged up at quarterback with Alan Bowman, Jett Duffey and McLane Carter dealing with injuries. If none of that trio can play, Kingsbury might be forced to play little used sophomore Colt Garrett at quarterback.
Bowman has been the best quarterback on the Red Raiders’ roster, but has been dealing with a collapsed lung. In his absence, the normally prolific Red Raiders’ offense that had been averaging 41.8 points gained just 181 yards total offense in last Saturday’s 21-6 loss to Kansas State in Manhattan.
It was the least offensive yards the Red Raiders have accumulated in Kingsbury’s tenure and marked the first time this year that they haven’t scored in double digits.
“We played really poorly on Saturday at Kansas State,” said Kingsbury during Monday’s Big 12 coaches teleconference. “The defense gave us a chance but our offense was inept. Kansas State deserves credit. That was really an anomaly for how we’ve played this year. Hopefully we’ll get some injured guys back.”
Duffey threw for 151 yards against the Wildcats, but was wearing a boot on his right foot Sunday after an injury he suffered the previous week against Texas. Carter, who has a high ankle sprain, missed all three pass attempts when he replaced Duffey against Kansas State.
“We’re still trying to figure it out with Alan, but the other two guys are banged up as well,” Kingsbury said. “We’ll see where we go this week and try to get a guy out there to play at a high level. We will have Garrett ready in case these guys can’t do it on Saturday.”
Regardless of who plays quarterback for the Red Raiders, Rhule has so much respect for Kingsbury’s offensive system that he believes they’ll be difficult to defend.
“At the end of the day when we watch them, we don’t know who’s going to play quarterback,” Rhule said. “But when you play against a Kliff Kingsbury team, you know they’re all going to be good quarterbacks. For us, it’s trying to stop (wide receivers T.J.) Vasher and (Antoine) Wesley. Wesley is one of the premiere wideouts in the country. Those challenges will be the same no matter who the quarterback is.”
The Bears are seeking more offensive production after struggling to put points on the board in the last two games. In the road loss to Iowa State, the Bears amassed 505 yards but scored just twice in seven red zone opportunities.
Baylor was more efficient in the red zone against TCU, converting a touchdown and a field goal in three opportunities. The problem was getting there as the Bears gained just 303 yards and had trouble putting together consistent drives.
Under constant pressure, quarterback Charlie Brewer hit 14 of 29 passes for 163 yards with an interception and was sacked five times. The Bears failed to convert a red zone opportunity when they drove to the 6 before Brewer fumbled on the first play of the second quarter.
Besides three turnovers, the Bears were flagged nine times for 66 penalty yards against the Horned Frogs.
“We scored 14 points two weeks ago, we scored nine points this past week,” Rhule said. “You can point to a myriad of things, but I think it’s a combination of we cannot continue to turn the ball over and have penalties. Those things just ruin any semblance of continuity. I think we have to run the football better.”
The Bears picked up 140 yards rushing on 40 carries against the Horned Frogs, but a lot of it was Brewer scrambles as he finished with 54 yards rushing on 18 carries. The Bears struggled on third downs, converting just two of 13 opportunities.
“We have to be significantly better on third down than we were last week and that really comes down to protecting Charlie,” Rhule said. “He got hit, banged, and battered last week. It was not a very good performance last week offensively. It has to improve to have a chance this Saturday.”
Rhule hopes to have running back JaMycal Hasty available against the Red Raiders. Rhule said Hasty was banged up during the Iowa State game, and chose to hold him out against TCU to give him more time to heal even though he was medically cleared to play. Both Hasty and safety Chris Miller, who was leg whipped against TCU, are listed as day to day.