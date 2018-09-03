Baylor’s quarterback shuffle worked so well in Saturday’s 55-27 season-opening win over Abilene Christian that Matt Rhule expects to repeat the plan against UTSA.
Though Rhule has traditionally stuck with one quarterback, he said Charlie Brewer and Jalan McClendon have performed so proficiently during preseason camp and the season opener that they both deserve to play.
Rhule will continue to watch their progress and evaluate them, and believes the experience they’re gaining now will help the Bears as they dive deeper into the season. The Bears face the Roadrunners at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
“My goal for each of them is not for them to be the starting quarterback, but for them to be great quarterbacks,” Rhule said. “I think this competition is pushing both of them beyond where they would've been if they weren't battling for this job. So I'll take it day by day, but my only focus is making sure both guys are good. I'll probably plan on playing both this week, I can tell you that much. If I think beyond this week, though, I'd be lying to you.”
Rhule rotated each quarterback for two series against Abilene Christian, beginning with Brewer followed by McClendon. The rotation continued until Brewer left with a back injury midway through the third quarter. But Rhule said Brewer's health is fine and he will participate in practice this week.
"I went two and two last game because it felt right, and I'll probably make that decision closer to Thursday in terms of how we'll do it (against UTSA),” Rhule said. “If we played today, I would have to see how Charlie feels coming off his back (injury). I thought both guys were tremendous teammates. I thought both guys handled it in an awesome manner and both guys made big plays. I'd love to play them both again this week. I think it's going to be good for us in the long term.”
Playing his first game for the Bears after transferring from North Carolina State, McClendon looked polished and confident as he hit 10 of 13 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
He showed he could make the pass he needed in any situation, whether it was putting perfect touch on the ball on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Hurd or rolling out and firing a 20-yard scoring pass to Marques Jones.
After starting the last four games last season, Brewer had some good moments against the Wildcats as he hit eight of 15 for 138 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. His biggest moment was hitting Denzel Mims in stride down the middle on a 55-yard pass to set up John Lovett’s 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
"They're both really good quarterbacks,” Rhule said. “Both guys can do a lot of the same things. I think when they get out there you try to take advantage of what each guy does well. We didn't have a lot of reasons to scramble, I thought the offensive line protected well. Some of Charlie's gifts are scrambling and keeping things alive, which didn't show up that game but it will this game. So some of their skill sets that maybe weren't needed last Saturday will be needed either this Saturday or moving forward."
The Bears will be without offensive tackle Josh Malin, who suffered an MCL knee injury in the early minutes against Abilene Christian and is expected to miss four weeks. Redshirt freshman Eleasah Anderson replaced Malin at left tackle during the game, but Rhule said there’s a chance Jake Fruhmorgen and Johncarlo Valentin could return from injuries this week.
"We're certainly much deeper,” Rhule said. “I thought Eleasah got better as the game went on. The nice thing was as we called the game, we didn't have to say 'Let's run this to the right side, away from him.' He settled down and he'll make a major step this week.”
Rhule expects a much tougher, physical game against the Roadrunners, who pulled off a 17-10 win over the Bears last year at McLane Stadium.
Though Arizona State rolled to a 49-7 win over the Roadrunners in their season opener last weekend in Tempe, Rhule believes they’ll be a considerable challenge for the Bears.
“I watched their game from Saturday and that was just a game that got away from them,” Rhule said. “They looked fast and athletic. They've got elite players on defense. I know who they are and I know (UTSA coach) Frank Wilson, and I know that those guys are going to be ready to play on Saturday. They're a defense that you have to be aware of everything they do. They're going to line up and attack us."
In last year’s game at McLane Stadium, the Roadrunners set a physical tone and the Bears didn’t respond. Rhule wants to see how well the Bears run the ball against a physical team after picking up 295 yards against Abilene Christian, highlighted by 100-yard performances by John Lovett and JaMycal Hasty.
Despite averaging 8.2 yards per carry for the night, the Bears were just two of nine on third-down conversions.
“The third down percentage was not what we wanted,” Rhule said. “Really the ones that bothered me were the two third-and-two's we couldn't get. That was an emphasis for us was being better this year in short yardage and better in goalline. We'll have to correct that this week."
Baylor’s defense is seeking considerable improvement after allowing 466 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown pass and a 75-yard touchdown run.
The Bears notched just one sack from defensive end James Lockhart and they forced one turnover, an interception by linebacker Terrel Bernard. However, Rhule expects middle linebacker Clay Johnston to return from an injury this week while defensive end Greg Roberts will be back for the second half after serving a 1½-game suspension for disciplinary reasons.
“There weren’t enough guys trying to be physical and tough,” Rhule said. “We also had missed tackles. Some we just got on the receiving end of a good move, others were guys just diving when it was too late. ACU ran for 220 yards against us. That is completely unacceptable. UTSA did that against us last year. We have got to get our defense together. That comes down to toughness, physicality and better angles. I know Phil (Snow) and the coaches are working on it.”
Twenty-three players saw their first action for the Bears, including 17 freshmen. True freshmen who played included cornerback Kalon Barnes, defensive end Marje Smith, safeties Christian Morgan and JT Woods, receivers Josh Fleeks and Tyquan Thornton, offensive lineman Connor Galvin and tight end Christoph Henle.
Rhule plans to continue to play a lot of players to build depth. He can use them more freely since the NCAA now allows players to play up to four games in a season without burning their redshirt.
“A bunch of guys now have a chance to look at the film and evaluate themselves, coaches included,” Rhule said. “We did some really good things in the game. I expect us to make significant improvement from week one to week two.”