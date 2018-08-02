As Baylor coach Matt Rhule opens his second preseason camp, he sees a much different scenario than last season.
After a year of plunging into an exhaustive playbook, the veteran Baylor players will have much more knowledge of the offensive and defensive systems.
The Bears will field a deeper roster after struggling to find enough players at every position as last year’s 1-11 season wore on.
Above all, the Baylor players will have a better grasp of what Rhule and his staff will demand when the first practice begins Friday at 3 p.m.
“The biggest thing is they understand what we’re looking for,” Rhule said. “They’re living it every day and then they’re defending it and making sure everyone else lives up to it. I think we’re significantly deeper than we were. There are some areas that I’m still a little concerned about but we have enough people pretty much at every position. I feel we’re a much more complete team, a deeper team.”
The Bears return six players on each side of the ball who started at least half of last year’s games. Because the Bears were so depth strapped last season, a lot of young players saw action that Rhule believes they’ll benefit from heading into this season.
“I think the thing that helped them last year is they got out there and played,” Rhule said. “They were able to walk on the field and say I can do this, I can play at this level. I can be a difference maker. That allowed them to work the way they did in the offseason and allowed them to push the way they pushed in the offseason. Now it’s time we make sure we learn how to win.”
Rhule will be excited to see a healthy Charlie Brewer at quarterback after his practice time was limited during spring drills following a shoulder injury last season.
Brewer practiced more as spring drills progressed but Rhule wants to see him continue to improve his arm strength. Rhule likes his savvy and leadership skills. Pressed into action as a freshman, Brewer started the final four games last season and led the Bears to their only win in a 38-9 blowout of Kansas in Lawrence.
“He’s a good player but he just needs to play,” Rhule said. “He wasn’t able to do a ton in the spring. So get out there and get reps and continue to develop and get comfortable with what we’re going to ask him to do. He had to get bigger and has to improve his arm strength. Not that his arm isn’t strong enough but we want to be a team that can throw the ball down the field.”
The Bears also need to see freshman Gerry Bohanon and graduate transfer Jalan McClendon show they’re capable backups. Bohanon is a dual threat who got a jump start on his college career by enrolling at Baylor last spring, but has a major learning curve at the Division I level after playing small school football at Earle, Ark.
“As an athlete, he has the ability to run the football and run through contact,” Rhule said. “He’s tremendous running the football and he has a great arm. He’s got tremendous motion. He loves the game and studies the game. He’s in there 24-7. You take someone with great physical ability but they also love to work they can be special. When it’s his time he’s going to be something.”
McClendon will give the Bears some experience but he passed for just 262 yards and a touchdown with four interceptions in his three years at North Carolina State.
A major key for all the quarterbacks will be the development of an offensive line that struggled last season by allowing a Big 12-high 37 sacks. Four starters return including center Sam Tecklenburg, tackle Patrick Lawrence and guards Blake Blackmar and Xavier Newman.
Clemson transfer Jake Fruhmorgen and UCF transfer Christian Beard will be prominent offensive line additions after redshirting last year. The Bears will have more depth since five offensive linemen from the incoming 2018 recruiting class will join them.
“The offensive line is an area I think we’re going to see the most improvement from last year to this year,” Rhule said. “A lot of that has to do with them working together and a lot of it has to do with them getting bigger and stronger.”
Though Rhule likely won’t be as pressed to play true freshmen this year, he still plans on playing a lot due to the NCAA’s new redshirt rule. Players are allowed to play four games during any point of the season and still be eligible to redshirt.
“I told a bunch of freshmen for the first time in college football history you guys know you’re going to play in a game this year,” Rhule said. “Even if you redshirt you’re probably going to go into a game at some point probably this year. To me that changes your preparation. That changes your mindset. When you know you’re going to play there’s a whole other level of pressure to you.”
Defensively, the Bears will be looking for more playmakers after intercepting a Big 12-low three passes last season and ranking eighth in the league with 23 sacks.
“Turnovers are a function of running to the ball and playing fast and physical,” Rhule said. “You have to be confident to do that. I look for this year for us to make a step defensively. That all starts up front. You’re not going to stop these passing games in the Big 12 with great DB play. You’re going to stop them with a pass rush.”
Rhule plans to break up his preseason practices into three segments before opening the season against Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at McLane Stadium.
“The first five days of camp I look at it like a mini-camp,” Rhule said. “We’re going to install as much as we can. We’re going to push them to learn it mentally. The next 10 days to me are like training camp. You’re grinding. But good teams push their way through that. Then school starts and we have two weeks to get ready for the first game. So we try to break it up into those phases in my mind.”
BEAR FACTS -- Baylor will outfit the majority of its roster with VICIS ZERO1 helmets this season. The helmet is designed to reduce impact forces with a highly engineered structure that differs from traditional helmets.