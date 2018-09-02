Baylor’s season opening 55-27 win over Abilene Christian didn’t grab national headlines like an upset of a Top 25 team like Oklahoma, TCU or West Virginia.
But to a Baylor squad that had gone almost two years without a home win, it was a breakthrough and a much needed confidence builder.
Except for perhaps Big 12 bottom feeder Kansas, the Bears won’t likely face an easier opponent than Abilene Christian the rest of the season. But for one night, second-year Baylor coach Matt Rhule wanted his team to celebrate following Saturday's victory at McLane Stadium.
“It wasn’t a perfect game,” Rhule said. “We have a lot we have to correct. But I saw a lot of flashes, and for one night our guys can go out there and enjoy a win. Most importantly, they can enjoy a win at home. They can walk out and see their family and friends and hopefully go tailgate and hug their moms, hug their dads, hug their grandparents.”
Most of those flashes Rhule mentioned came from an offense that racked up 606 yards and showed a lot of potential from both the passing and running games.
Photos by Jerry Larson, Ernesto Garcia and Jose Yau
After starting his last four games as a freshman, Rhule chose sophomore Charlie Brewer as the starting quarterback after a spirited battle with graduate transfer Jalan McClendon during preseason camp.
Brewer had his moments as he hit eight of 15 passes for 138 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He left the game with a back injury midway through the third quarter after throwing an interception on a tipped pass. Brewer’s injury status wasn’t available Sunday.
But McClendon’s play was a revelation as he hit 10 of 13 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns, and led the Bears on four touchdown drives in the first half. Those were much better numbers than he produced in limited action in three seasons at North Carolina State.
McClendon didn’t feel snubbed when Rhule chose Brewer as the starting quarterback because he knew he would also get plenty of playing time.
“He said he was going to play both of us, so I just took it with a grain of salt,” McClendon said. “I did my job, that was it. I root for everybody who goes in there, so I was hoping that Charlie did good. I didn’t really complain about it at all. I love that he started. I knew I’d get my chance, I knew I’d do what I do.”
Throughout preseason camp, McClendon said he and Brewer pushed each other to perform at a higher level.
“Most definitely, the whole quarterback room,” McClendon said. “We make each other better. Young guys make me better, I make them better, Coach (Glenn) Thomas makes all of us better, Coach Rhule makes all of us better. So it all works out.”
Though Rhule would prefer settling in on one quarterback as the season progresses, he won’t be afraid to play both Brewer and McClendon in upcoming games. The Bears will face UTSA at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Roadrunners, who beat the Bears 17-10 last year in Waco, opened the season Saturday with a 49-7 loss to Arizona State in Tempe.
“I don’t mind playing both,” Rhule said. “I think all of us would probably rather have one guy. But it’s not the same as it was 15 years ago when we were in the huddle and looking in guys’ eyes and calling the play. Now they’re getting hand signals from the sideline running plays.”
Rhule likes the different things Brewer and McClendon each bring to the table. Playing both quarterbacks early can give them experience that will pay off later in the season.
“Different guys do different things,” Rhule said. “I’d rather have more quarterbacks than not because guys get banged up. Sometimes it’s not even long-term injuries, but if you’re not a hundred percent you’ve got a guy right behind you. They’re both competitors, they’re both winners.”
Despite losing left tackle Josh Malin early with an apparent knee injury, the offensive line carved out big holes for the running backs as the Bears amassed 295 yards rushing and averaged an impressive 8.2 yards per carry.
John Lovett led the Bears with 115 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns. On a 31-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, he showed some nifty footwork when he sidestepped two Abilene Christian defenders to roll in for the score.
JaMycal Hasty was equally impressive as he piled up 102 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns, including a 54-yard blast up the middle in the second quarter. It marked the first time Baylor produced a pair of 100-yard rushers in a game since Oct. 29, 2016 against Texas.
Hasty cited the competitive atmosphere among the running backs for the improvement they’ve shown.
“We compete in everything, sprints, every drill,” Hasty said. “We push each other. It’s a close running back room, and it’s good when you’ve got five guys that are just battling it out because they bring out the best in you.”
While Baylor’s offensive line enjoyed a good night, Rhule wants to see improvement as the schedule continues to get tougher.
“We ran for 295 yards, didn’t give up a sack, and still there is work that needs to be done,” Rhule said. “We weren’t as good as I wanted us to be on third down. Hopefully our offensive line will take this and build off it. We used to say the biggest improvement you make is from week one to week two. Hopefully we can make that jump and let it get significantly better.”
Baylor’s defense needs a lot of work after allowing the Wildcats 466 yards and giving up a 54-yard pass and a 75-yard run for touchdowns.
“Just too many big plays, and really, really big plays,” Rhule said. “I’d like to see a little more of a pass rush. We had some guys that weren’t in the game that could really rush.”
Playing his first game after transferring from Texas A&M, defensive end James Lockhart notched Baylor’s only sack while linebacker Terrel Bernard forced the only turnover when he made a leaping interception of Luke Anthony’s pass in the first quarter and returned it 28 yards to set up a touchdown.
Help will be on the way from players who are currently serving suspensions due to disciplinary reasons. Senior defensive end Greg Roberts will be available in the second half of the UTSA game while sophomore defensive end B.J. Thompson will be available for Baylor’s third game against Duke on Sept. 15 at McLane Stadium.
The Bears will also get a boost when middle linebacker Clay Johnston returns from an injury. Chad Kelly and Ross Matiscik both played middle linebacker against the Wildcats and combined for 11 tackles.
Baylor’s early schedule seems perfectly set up for a team that’s rebuilding with UTSA, Duke and Kansas coming up in succession. But Rhule is happy the Bears will have an opening win to build on.
“It’s really sweet for me to see them have a chance to just relax, take a breath, and say hey we found a way to go win,” Rhule said. “I really like the way this team works. I like the way this team responds to challenges. I thought they played confidently. So I’m excited for them.”