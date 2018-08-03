As Baylor coach Matt Rhule put his football team through the first practice of the summer, he quickly saw how much bigger, faster and deeper it looked than last year.
Rhule is expecting his squad to make a big jump following his debut 1-11 season. He was forced to play a lot of young players but now he believes the experience they gained last year will be a major benefit as they enter this season.
“Those guys have worked hard all summer and they’ve been in the system for a year, and now they can take the next step,” said Rhule following Friday’s practice. “They’ve come so far. We probably have more in today in one day than we had in probably all of last training camp on both sides of the ball. We’re not having to start over with the older guys.”
The Bears dealt with injuries throughout last season, so Rhule was excited to see a healthy team report for preseason camp. Baylor has four weeks to prepare for its season opener against Abilene Christian on Sept. 1 at McLane Stadium.
“We’re about as healthy as a team can be,” Rhule said. “So I feel good about that. We have to have the toughness to fight through the bumps and bruises of training camp and callous ourselves so we don’t have those injuries over the course of the season. We’re going to work hard and make sure we’re as tough as we can be.”
The Bears return six players on each side of the ball who started at least half of last year’s games, but the team was so thin that the bulk of last year’s freshman class saw action.
Rhule signed a 2018 recruiting class that’s heavy on offensive linemen with five freshmen and junior college transfer Johncarlo Valentin from ASA College in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Stocking up the offensive line has been a priority after last year’s depth-starved unit allowed a Big 12-high 37 sacks. Four starters return including center Sam Tecklenburg, tackle Patrick Lawrence and guards Blake Blackmar and Xavier Newman. Clemson transfer Jake Fruhmorgen and UCF transfer Christian Beard will be eligible after redshirting last year.
“One of the great things is we’ve brought a bunch of young guys in who are pretty good players,” Rhule said. “Over the course of the year, those guys have made a commitment to getting big and strong. You look at Blake Blackmar. He’s a combine freak. Those guys have really developed physically and I like their attitude. They’ve developed an edge to them in terms of the way they practice.”
Rhule said Shawn Bell will continue to be the offensive line coach this season after he took over George DeLeone’s duties last spring. DeLeone has been dealing with health issues and will serve as a consultant to the team.
After seeing limited practice time last spring due to a shoulder injury, sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer is healthy and has shown more arm strength. Freshman Gerry Bohanon and graduate transfer Jalan McClendon from North Carolina State will back up Brewer. Rhule said McClendon has been admitted to Baylor’s Truett Theological Seminary.
“I thought all the quarterbacks threw well,” Rhule said. “Charlie’s arm, he’s healthy, he’s throwing the ball really well. Jalan McClendon, it’s the first time I’ve seen him throw the ball live. I thought he could really spin it. They all do even reps. I want to make sure they have all the opportunities to show what they can do.”
Nobody was more excited to be back on the practice field than junior receiver Jared Atkinson who left school last spring to go home to Mesquite to be with his mother, Monique, who has been battling breast cancer.
“Yeah it was tough but I had to go home and take care of business, take care of my mom, take care of her first,” Atkinson said. “That’s my joy right there. She’s doing better. Strongest woman alive. I’m thankful for her and I know each day she’s getting stronger and stronger.”
Atkinson said he helped his mother with anything she needed and was glad he could be home to support her.
“I was there for anything she needed like errands and groceries,” Atkinson said. “I was down here in Waco for some weekends and then she would call me and I’d come home without hesitation.”
While he was away from the team, Atkinson said he tried to stay in shape by running and lifting weights. He also had talks with Rhule whose mother had dealt with breast cancer.
“He was like if I need anything I was able to come to him,” Atkinson said. “It made me feel real happy that I had someone I could talk to about the situation.”
Junior defensive tackle Micheal Johnson has also been dealing with personal issues after his longtime friend and former Fort Bend Hightower High School teammate Robert Grays died last September.
Johnson, who played cornerback for Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, suffered a severe neck injury while making a tackle against Texas A&M-Kingsville and died three days later.
Johnson said Grays would have celebrated his 20th birthday Friday. He said he thinks about Grays every time he steps on the football field.
“It’s constant heavy motivation,” Johnson said. “We weren’t blood brothers but we’ve been playing football together since pee wee until our senior year of high school. We were always together. It was hard at first. Most of last season I was just mad at the game of football and it was hard for me mentally to bounce back and say ‘Hey, you’re here for a reason.’ But he would never want you to stop playing football because of what happened to him. It was hard but it fuels my fire.”
BEAR FACTS – Rhule said sophomore cornerback Timarcus Davis has left the team and plans to transfer to another school. He played in 11 games and recorded 10 tackles last season.