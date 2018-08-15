Baylor came into preseason drills two weeks ago more experienced, visibly stronger, and looking more like the college football team Matt Rhule envisions.
The Bears’ second-year coach hopes those factors equate to a healthier squad. Last year, the Bears started suffering injuries during preseason camp and the rampage never stopped as the season progressed.
“I don’t expect to have a team that’s hurt a ton,” Rhule said. “I think our guys are practicing at a high level and they’re just so much more physically prepared for this now. I think Coach (Jeremy) Scott and his staff and Dave Snyder and his staff and our doctors, I think they’ve done an amazing job. So I think we’re just more ready for college football right now. And I think we’re pretty healthy right now.”
Scott is Baylor’s director of athletics performance, a strength and conditioning coach who followed Rhule to Waco after four seasons at Temple. Snyder is the director of sports medicine who joined Baylor’s staff in the summer of 2017 after serving as the head athletic trainer at Tennessee-Chattanooga for five years.
The Bears were hit hard by injuries last season, with major players like receiver Chris Platt, quarterbacks Anu Solomon and Zach Smith, defensive end Xavier Jones, linebacker Clay Johnston and cornerback Grayland Arnold missing significant time.
The Bears have had their share of bumps and bruises and minor injuries so far in camp, including offensive tackle Jake Fruhmorgen, who is expected to miss two weeks prior to the season with a knee injury. But Rhule hasn’t seen any long-term injuries.
“There are guys who are out for a week or two, but nothing for the season that I can think of,” Rhule said. “Most of our guys are just out for a little bit right now.”
Rhule has wanted to create a physical, tough-minded football team since he arrived at Baylor in December 2016. Inheriting a decimated roster, the Bears were short of veterans which necessitated the use of most of his true freshmen last season.
Rhule still plans to use a lot of true freshmen this season due in large part to the NCAA’s new redshirt rule which allows players to play up to four games during any point of the season and still keep their redshirt. But the Bears also have much more veteran talent on hand, and they’re passing their knowledge down to the freshmen.
One of Rhule’s biggest goals in preseason camp is for the freshmen to soak in knowledge from the coaches and veteran players. and not get down on themselves because they still have a big learning curve ahead.
“We’re so much further ahead than we were last year,” Rhule said. “That’s no disrespect to anybody. They’re a year in, they understand what we want better. You see guys who have been doing the same thing now for a year and they’re confident. I tell that to the freshmen sometimes, they’re a little bit overwhelmed. And it’s amazing how sometimes guys can get down on themselves really quickly.”
While Rhule has been impressed with the effort his team has shown, he wants even more conviction from his players to improve on last year’s 1-11 record.
“They’ve worked hard,” Rhule said. “The guys that are out there every day fighting and scratching and clawing, I’m proud of them. There’s not anybody I’m having an issue with in terms of hey, your effort needs to pick up. Our overall effort could improve, but I still think it’s at a really good place. How do you go from good to great? You don’t settle for good, right? So we’re just trying to get everything to be great, be an elite standard.”
While the Baylor coaches have a good idea of who will start at most positions, Rhule hopes to have a more definitive lineup by the end of next week. The Bears will open the season against Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at McLane Stadium.
“We have a standard of how you’re going to play, in terms of the effort and the preparation,” Rhule said. “And if you’re not doing that, you won’t start no matter what you did last year. But in terms of settling on that first game, I think that will probably start to happen next Friday and Saturday.”
Rhule expects the Bears to have enough depth to rotate players at most positions. Last year, Baylor was particularly thin in the offensive line, but that shouldn’t be the case this year with four returning starters joined by transfers like Fruhmorgen (Clemson), Christian Beard (UCF) and JohnCarlo Valentin (ASA College) along with four incoming freshmen.
“Yeah, it’s great to have all those people,” Rhule said. “And we’ve had the natural bangs and bruises in camp. So having some of those guys get first-team reps, I think is really going to No. 1, challenge some guys we thought ‘hey, he’ll probably start for us.’ And then some other guys have really emerged. It’s also allowed us to build some depth where if a guy does go down in a game, like they will, then we have a really good player ready to step up and play.”
With fast-tempo, no-huddle spread offenses, the college game has changed a great deal in the last decade. Since teams are running so many more plays during games, Rhule believes it’s more important than ever to develop depth during preseason camp and rotate a lot of players during the season.
That was tough to do last season with a thin roster, but Rhule expects greater depth to translate into more proficient performances throughout the fall.
“Ten years ago, you’d play 11 games and you’d play 60 plays a game,” Rhule said. “Now we’re playing 12, 13, 14 games a year in college football and playing 80, 90 plays on the side of the ball. So you’re playing a couple more games, so we need depth to allow us to get through all that.”