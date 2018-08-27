Baylor senior defensive end Greg Roberts, sophomore defensive end B.J. Thompson and redshirt freshman linebacker Ashton Logan will serve suspensions in upcoming games for undisclosed disciplinary reasons, according to coach Matt Rhule.
Roberts will miss the first 1½ games while Thompson and Logan will each miss the first two games. The Bears open the season against Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium before facing UTSA on the road Sept. 8.
“For some of these guys it was last spring,” Rhule said. “For some of these guys, it’s the summer but they’re all good. I mean, Greg (Roberts) went to media day with us. Greg has been a tremendous leader for us, he’s a great, great, great person. Ashton Logan has had a great camp. B.J. (Thompson) is as solid a human as there is. But sometimes when we’re 18, 19, 20, 21, we do things and there’s repercussions.”
Additionally, the Big 12 has suspended junior running back JaMycal Hasty for the first half of the conference opener against Kansas on Sept. 22 for his role in a scuffle when the Bears played TCU in last year’s season finale.