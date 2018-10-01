Baylor has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA related to the football sexual assault scandal, according to reports.
The story was first reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The school has been cited for "a lack of institutional control" which is often associated with major violations.
Former Baylor football coach Art Briles has also been cited in the allegations. Briles, who was fired in May 2016 following an investigation by the Pepper Hamilton law firm, could possibly be subjected to an NCAA show-cause penalty.
According to reports, Baylor received the notice of allegations in early September and has 90 days to respond. Then the NCAA has 60 days for its response. Cases involving major violations usually involve a hearing before the NCAA's committee on infractions.
In August, Baylor officials strongly denied a report in the Star-Telegram that the university was considering a self-imposed bowl ban.
Baylor has implemented all 105 recommendations by Pepper Hamilton, including 20 specifically directed at athletics. Former Baylor athletic director Ian McCaw resigned following the Pepper Hamilton report and was replaced by Mack Rhoades.
This year's Baylor team has a 3-2 record heading into Saturday's game against Kansas State at McLane Stadium.