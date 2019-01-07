The New York Jets have discussed their head coaching vacancy with Baylor coach Matt Rhule, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
Rhule guided the Bears to a 7-6 record in 2018 following his 1-11 debut season in 2017. The Bears capped their season with a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.
Rhule has one year of NFL coaching experience as the New York Giants’ assistant offensive line coach in 2012. He’s coached the rest of his career at the college level, beginning in 1998. Before arriving at Baylor, he was Temple’s head coach for four seasons, leading the Owls to 10-win seasons in 2015-16.
A Baylor athletic department spokesperson said Rhule had no comment on the report.
Rhule is among numerous coaches who have been linked as possible Jets’ coaching candidates after Todd Bowles was fired following his third straight losing season.
Others include Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase, Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard, Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell, and former Texas Tech coach and current USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Last January, Rhule reportedly interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching position.