Former Baylor football coach Art Briles is interviewing for Southern Mississippi’s offensive coordinator position, according to the Sun Herald newspaper in Biloxi, Miss.
The newspaper reported Monday that Briles was on the Southern Mississippi campus in Hattiesburg to interview for the job.
Southern Mississippi head coach Jay Hopson has been seeking to hire an offensive coordinator since Shannon Dawson became a member of Dana Holgorsen’s staff at Houston last month.
Briles, 63, has recently been coaching a pro football team in Italy, but has not coached at a university in the United States since Baylor fired him in May 2016 amid the university’s sexual assault scandal.
Baylor has received a formal notice of allegations from the NCAA related to the football sexual assault scandal. But the NCAA has not yet made its final ruling on the case.
If the NCAA places a show-cause penalty against Briles, the school hiring him can be penalized, and can be severely punished if the coach commits additional violations.
Briles’ attorney, Ernest Cannon, was not available for comment Monday. Southern Mississippi didn’t respond to an email asking about the football program’s interest in Briles.
Briles coached eight seasons for the Bears from 2008-2015 where he compiled a 65-37 record, including Big 12 championships in 2013-14. The Bears finished 10-3 in his final season in 2015.
In August 2017, June Jones, who was the head coach of the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, planned to hire Briles as an assistant coach. But Jones reversed his decision due to public backlash against Briles.