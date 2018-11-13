If you gave the Baylor offense a letter grade for its production over the past couple of weeks, you’d probably have to hand down an “I.”
For incomplete.
Racking up yards hasn’t been a problem. The Bears actually outgained 18th-ranked Iowa State in last Saturday’s 28-14 loss in Ames, churning out 505 yards to the Cyclones’ 355.
No, the issue for Baylor has been amassing the last few yards necessary to put some points on the board. It’s been finishing off drives. The red zone has devolved into the dead zone for the Bears, who have murdered themselves with penalties, turnovers and missed field goals.
“At one point, we were number one in the country in the red zone,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “We’ve fallen off considerably.”
No doubt -- the Bears have tumbled like a cliff diver off Lover’s Leap. In the first six games of the season, Baylor scored on 23 of its 24 red-zone opportunities. Since then, the Bears have driven inside the opponent’s 20-yard-line 18 times, but have finished off those drives with a touchdown or field goal only eight times, including a woeful 4-for-12 rate the past two games.
It’s a trend that has obviously troubled Rhule. Baylor’s head coach said he always wants to look deeper than the statistics, to try to uncover the root of a problem. The conclusion that he keeps coming back to is that the Bears are simply trying too hard.
“I came back this week and I spent a lot of time by myself (Sunday), and I’ve been really trying to think about it,” Rhule said. “I think sometimes when we get down there tight, especially early in the game, we just make a mistake because we’re just so amped up. Then when we calm down in the second half, we throw the ball to Denzel (Mims) and he makes a play, throw the ball to Pooh (Stricklin) and he makes a play. … As I move forward into this (TCU) game, I just want them to enjoy the opportunity of this Saturday.”
Against Oklahoma State two weeks ago, Baylor managed to overcome three empty red-zone drives and still win the game. But in Ames, the Bears botched five red-zone opportunities, and those proved costly in the two-touchdown loss.
Junior kicker Connor Martin has encountered a significant slump, and that hasn’t helped. Martin has missed his last three field goal tries, including pushing a pair of attempts wide in the first half against Iowa State.
For all his struggles this year, Martin still ranks as Baylor’s all-time leader in field goal percentage (.733), and Rhule called him “an outstanding placekicker.” But he also could tell that Martin’s confidence was wavering even in pregame workouts in Ames.
“We all have those times in life where we hit a little bit of adversity, and start to doubt ourselves,” Rhule said. “That’s what I saw on Saturday. He was struggling in pregame. We do the formal PAT and he missed that. To me, I think it’s all inside of him and it’s emotion.”
Rhule said that he planned to talk to Martin this week, but that ultimately he couldn’t imbue the kicker with the trust needed to do his job.
“The thing you learn is, I can’t give you confidence, calling your parents won’t give you confidence,” Rhule said. “Nothing we can do is really going to give you confidence. It’s got to come from you.
“We can support you, we can be there, we can give you opportunities, but at the end of the day, whether it’s Connor or Charlie (Brewer) or Harrison (Hand), whoever it is, when you go through some adversity, you have to muster the confidence to go out there and say ‘I’m going to make this.’”
Martin’s struggles are but one facet of Baylor’s recent red-zone inefficiency. In fact, Rhule didn’t even want to attempt a field goal on Baylor’s second possession of the game against the Cyclones. The Bears moved the ball to the ISU 9, and had a 3rd-and-3 situation. Rhule, in conferring with his offensive coaches, was planning on running Jalen Hurd on consecutive plays, if needed, to pick up the first down.
Instead, BU linemen Patrick Lawrence was whistled for a false start, pushing the Bears back into a 3rd-and-8 situation and altering the game plan. An incomplete pass later, Rhule felt he had no choice but to opt for the field goal try.
There was a funny moment in the second half of the game where the scoreboard at Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium flickered, then went dark. Rhule is constantly preaching “Process, process, process” and “what’s next” to his players, and he couldn’t resist using the scoreboard malfunction as a lesson.
“I walked over to the defense and I said, ‘Look guys, don’t pay attention to the scoreboard,’” Rhule said. “We always say that, but it’s true. When we’re at practice you compete, you get beat one play and come back the next play, and you just play the game. It’s a game.”
That message has carried over into this week of practice for the Bears. Everyone in the Baylor football offices, from the coaches to the players to the equipment managers, knows that one more win pushes the program to bowl eligibility. That fact seems impossible to ignore.
And yet that’s exactly what Rhule wants his team to do. Just play football, he said. Chill out and play the game like you’re capable, and the touchdowns and field goals will come.
“I think sometimes when we get in the red zone early in games, we just make mistakes,” Rhule said. “Because 6.4 yards per play, 500 yards of offense (against Iowa State), you should score more points. That’s showed up a couple weeks in a row.
“So, I think the message for our guys this week is, don’t worry about this and that, bowl eligibility, just go play. Let’s just cut it loose from the very beginning, relax and have fun, and see what happens. When we do that, we’re a really good football team.”