For Baylor’s fifth-year seniors, the scenario seemed perfect: Open McLane Stadium with a Big 12 championship in 2014 and leave by sealing bowl eligibility against a fierce rival.
But TCU wrecked those plans. The Horned Frogs’ swarming defense and adventurous play calling made the last home game for Baylor’s seniors a gloomy experience.
Jalen Reagor broke away from half of Baylor’s defense for a 65-yard touchdown pass and then fooled the Bears with a 37-yard reverse for the decisive touchdown as the Horned Frogs held on for a 16-9 win Saturday afternoon before 45,140 fans.
The Bears (5-6, 3-5) still have one more shot to become bowl eligible when they face Texas Tech in the regular season finale next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. But they would have loved to nail down their sixth win at McLane Stadium.
“It’s heartbreaking, honestly,” said Baylor fifth-year senior offensive tackle Patrick Lawrence. “Me and my class, we played the first game at McLane, and it would have been a storybook ending, really to go and get it done against TCU as the last game here. It didn’t work out. So we’ve got to live with that and get ready for next week.”
It was an opportune time for the Bears to beat the Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5) since they’ve been injury-riddled all season after reaching the Big 12 championship game last season. TCU was down to third-string quarterback Grayson Muehlstein after Michael Collins limped out with an ankle injury late in the first quarter. They had already lost starting quarterback Shawn Robinson to a shoulder injury in late October.
Muehlstein hit 11 of 15 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown after throwing just three passes all season coming into the game. But the Bears burned themselves by committing three turnovers, including quarterback Charlie Brewer’s costly fumble inside TCU’s 10 on the first play of the second quarter.
“As I told our seniors, I thought it was a game we had every opportunity to win,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “I’m sad, deeply sad that we couldn’t walk off the field winning the football game the way we wanted them to. When you turn the ball over three times and have nine penalties, with penalties at crucial times, that interrupted any opportunity we had to score and get a lead.”
With the Horned Frogs facing fourth-and-one, Reagor delivered the play of the day when he took the ball on a reverse and sped into the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown to give TCU a 16-9 lead with 2:02 left in the third quarter.
A Baylor defense that performed well most of the afternoon was completely fooled by the reverse.
“He’s pretty smoking,” said Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston. “He had two explosive plays that were just the difference in the game against us. That’s the stuff we have to correct, little stuff like that.”
Following Reagor’s touchdown, the Bears couldn’t score on their last three possessions, including two drives into TCU territory. Facing fourth-and-three at TCU’s 37, Horned Frogs linebacker Jawaun Johnson blitzed and nailed Brewer for an 8-yard loss early in the fourth quarter.
On their next possession, the Bears moved to TCU’s 32 after Brewer hit Trestan Ebner for 22 yards and Ebner ran for 17. But on third-and-11, TCU safety Ridwan Issahaku slammed Brewer for a 10-yard loss on a blitz to force a Baylor punt.
The Bears got the ball for the last time with 2:06 remaining at their own 22. They moved to their own 48 after TCU’s Jeff Gladney was called for pass interference against Denzel Mims.
But Brewer’s 13-yard pass to Ebner to TCU’s 39 was erased by Lawrence’s offensive holding penalty. On fourth down at Baylor’s 38, Brewer tried to go deep to Mims but he was well covered by Issahaku and Gladney, and the pass fell incomplete.
All TCU had to do was run out the final 23 seconds to seal the win. Brewer finished 14 of 29 for 163 yards and was sacked five times, and also had the ill-timed fumble and an interception. Often forced to scramble, Brewer ran 18 times for 54 yards and scored Baylor's only touchdown.
“It’s embarrassing, to be honest, to score nine points,” Brewer said. “It’s extremely disappointing. We played terrible on offense. I’m not going to point fingers at someone. If you want to point fingers, point them at me. I can make more plays. Turnovers and penalties just kill you.”
Baylor running back John Lovett’s fumble on the second play of the game set up TCU at the Bears’ 34, leading to Jonathan Song’s 29-yard field goal.
The Bears came back with their best drive of the day, a nine-play 80-yard march that ended with Brewer’s 7-yard touchdown run. He capped the run with flair when he dived over Issahaku for the touchdown.
Though Issahaku blocked Connor Martin’s PAT, the Bears led 6-3 with 3:47 left in the first quarter. After B.J. Thompson blocked Adam Nunez’s punt, the Bears had great field possession at TCU’s 31.
Brewer put the Bears into the red zone when he ran for 15 and 11 yards to TCU’s 6. But on the first play of the second quarter, Brewer fumbled and Corey Bethley picked it up for the Horned Frogs.
Thompson’s big blocked punt didn’t materialize into a Baylor touchdown.
“We always try to capitalize when the defense does something awesome like that,” Lawrence said. “Not being able to do that is a real momentum-breaker.”
Reagor broke through with the biggest pass play of the game when he caught a short pass from Muehlstein and bounced and spun off several Baylor tacklers. He broke down the left sideline for the touchdown to give the Horned Frogs a 9-6 lead early in the second quarter.
“It’s a missile screen, it’s really supposed to go back inside,” Reagor said. “The way I saw it was I’ve got to make something happen. So when I did that, I broke a few tackles and saw a lot of green, so I had to go score.”
That touchdown pass and his 37-yard scoring run late in the third quarter were all the Horned Frogs offense really needed to beat the Bears. Now they’ve got one more crack at bowl eligibility when they play the Red Raiders next weekend.
“Morale is pretty low in the locker room,” Johnston said. “We’ve just got to stick together. We can’t have anybody fold. We still have an opportunity to get a bowl game with a win against Tech. I think we’ll be mature and just focused on beating Tech. It’s a playoff game for us.”