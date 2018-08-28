In a league as innovative and offensive minded as the Big 12, even the best defenses accept that they’re going to allow big chunks of yardage.
TCU owned the league’s most dominating defense last season, but ranked just 19th nationally. No other Big 12 defense cracked the top 40.
Creating turnovers and sacking the quarterback are essential for defenses to even have a chance against the Big 12’s dynamic offenses. Those were two areas where Baylor was noticeably weak in Matt Rhule’s 1-11 debut season.
Baylor forced just 11 turnovers last season, ranking ahead of only Kansas. The Bears’ three pass interceptions were the fewest in the league. Baylor didn’t have much more success sacking the quarterback, ranking eighth in the league with 23.
For Baylor to take a big step forward this season, the defense knows it must create as many turnovers as possible. Putting more pressure on quarterbacks should make turnovers easier to get.
“We have to lead the nation in turnovers,” said Baylor defensive lineman Micheal Johnson. “It’s a must. To piggyback off that, as a D-line our goal is 40 sacks. So nothing less than that will be accepted or tolerated. That’s the motto.”
Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow has pounded those two facets of the game into his players’ heads every day of preseason camp. The Bears try to strip the ball or intercept passes in nearly every drill.
“If you can create turnovers and not give up big plays you’re going to win a lot of football games,” Snow said. “That’s what we’re trying to do. Last year, we only had 11 turnovers. You’re not going to win the league with 11 turnovers. We have got to start getting the football, whether we catch it or strip it, and we’re starting to do a better job of that. We’ll see if that carries over into the ballgames.”
To further illustrate the need to force more turnovers, Snow has devised a contraption in which a football is tightly attached to a spring on a metal post. One stands outside the Allison Indoor Practice Facility and another stands at the Baylor coaching offices.
“Every time a player goes by it, we want him to strip the football,” Snow said. “It’s just a mentality of getting the football. We’re really trying to stress attack the ball. The ball is the key, right? We’re really trying to create turnovers. If we score on defense and get short fields for the offense we really have a chance to upgrade our percentage of winning.”
Snow believes the Bears will become a better ball-hawking defense because they know the defensive system much better than last year.
Baylor freshman cornerback Byron Hanspard Jr. compared the thickness of Snow’s defensive playbook to the Bible, so it can be intimidating.
“I thought the Bible was a very difficult book at first,” Hanspard said. “But when I saw that playbook and saw how thick it was and how many pages it was, I was like, ‘My Lord.’ Then I tried not to just freak out.”
While the freshmen will need time to learn the playbook, the veterans have a year in Snow’s system and have a better grasp of what he demands. They expect to play more aggressively and instinctively which they hope will translate into more turnovers and sacks.
“We know what we’re doing and we have a better understanding of Coach Snow’s defense,” said Baylor senior safety Verkedric Vaughns. “Just flying around and doing your job I feel like that will create turnovers. Once you know what you’re doing you’re able to play faster and be comfortable and I feel like we’re at that point right now.”
Since the Bears have more depth defensively across the board, Snow plans to use more players to keep them fresh as the season wears on. He’s seen how depth-starved defenses worn down by fast-tempo offenses can suffer late in the season.
“You can see in our league as the season goes on, the defenses don’t do quite as well,” Snow said. “I think it’s because if you don’t play enough guys, they wear down because they play so many snaps. We try to play our players between 40 and 50 snaps on defense and not any more than that. So if we can get that done, it also keeps everybody involved. It’s just a better formula if we can play more people.”
Snow likes the depth the Bears possess at cornerback with returning starters Grayland Arnold and Harrison Hand joined by veteran Jameson Houston and speedy sophomore Raleigh Texada. Temple graduate transfer Derrek Thomas should also be a strong addition.
After battling injuries his first two seasons, Arnold has a chance to be one of the best cornerbacks in the Big 12 as a junior.
“We all know Grayland is a good football player, but I feel like him being a leader and practicing at a high level day in and day out not only will help make him a better player but will also make the guys around him better football players,” said Baylor defensive backs coach Fran Brown.
Vaughns brings senior experience to the secondary while junior Blake Lynch has moved to safety after playing cornerback and wide receiver last season. The Baylor coaches believe Lynch’s 6-3, 213-pound frame will give the Bears an intimidating presence in the secondary.
“It’s a lot easier just to be able to focus on one spot, really dig into the game plan, to the X’s and O’s,” Lynch said. “I like the physicality of it, just to be able to cover and run up and tackle. That’s what I enjoy.”
Defensive tackle Ira Lewis is a proven pass rusher who led the Bears with 5½ sacks and 11½ tackles for loss last season. Lewis hopes to enjoy an even bigger senior season and become the leader the Baylor defensive line needs.
“If we have a pass rush on the quarterback that makes everyone’s job easier,” Lewis said. “We’re the first line of defense. If we’re causing disruption and destroying things up front our defense will be unstoppable.”
Snow likes the depth of his defensive line with veterans Tyrone Hunt, Bravvion Roy and James Lynch joining Lewis at tackle. Greg Roberts, Xavier Jones and Deonte Williams will be counted on to supply pressure at defensive end.
“I think we’ve addressed that (pass rush) as a problem,” Roberts said. “We’re not where we want to be. Our linebackers are getting sacks when we should be. The defensive line is supposed to stop the run and rush the passer. It doesn’t matter how good or bad you are or how old or young you just want to address the problem. We want to be a heck of a pass rushing team. How do you do that? You get the reps.”
Snow has even experimented with using linebacker Clay Johnston at defensive end to supply more passing rushing opportunities. Deep snapper Ross Matiscik has been seeing time at linebacker because of his ball hawking skills.
The last thing the Baylor players expect is a repeat of last year when Big 12 offenses were either scoring quickly or biting big chunks of time off the clock because the Bears couldn’t get them off the field.
The Baylor defensive players know they’ve got to be better in multiple areas to even have a shot at a winning season.
“If we have all this talent and all this size and all this speed, what’s keeping us from it?” Roberts said “We have a great coach and a great system in Coach Snow’s defense. So what’s keeping us from being a dominant defensive line? You’d have to say only us. I think we’re poised to dominate.”