Baylor receiver Chris Platt announced that he has been granted a sixth year of eligibility Sunday on his Twitter account.
Platt redshirted as a freshman in 2014 before playing four seasons. However, his 2017 season ended with a knee injury after four games, giving him a chance to apply to the NCAA for a medical redshirt waiver.
Platt was having a tremendous year as a junior in 2017 when he went down with the injury as he made 16 catches for 401 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. Platt came back to make 36 catches for 511 yards and a touchdown in 2018.
During his Baylor career, Platt has made 98 catches for 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns. Platt also runs for the Baylor track team.