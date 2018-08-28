OU: If Sooners’s top back can start like he finished, he may be a Heisman candidate

Five games into his third year at Oklahoma, Rodney Anderson was an afterthought. His college career had been marked by injuries and limited playing time.
Nine games later, a case could be made for Anderson as the best running back in the country.
Funny how fast things can change – especially for a guy blessed with the acceleration (and tackler-shedding devastation) as Anderson.
Anderson signed with Oklahoma in the fall of 2014 as a four-star recruit out of Katy, Texas. He played in two games on special teams in his freshman year of 2015 before a broken leg ended his season. The next year, Anderson suffered a scary neck injury in preseason camp and missed the entire 2016 season.
And 2017 didn’t start much better. He was healthy, but mostly relegated to mop-up duty in the Sooners’ first five games. He received a whopping 12 carries in that span.
Inside, it was killing him. But Anderson tried to keep a positive outlook, and just hope that his day would come.
“Obviously I want to be out on the field, of course,” Anderson said. “But I’m there for the team. And if the coaches didn’t think I was ready at the beginning of the season, then that’s what they thought. And I agree with them. I have full faith in the coaches, and they didn’t think I was ready, so I wasn’t ready.”
Finally, in OU’s Red River Shootout game against Texas, the coaches removed the tarp and let Anderson test his wheels. He rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in Oklahoma’s 29-24 win. That audition prompted the coaches to cut him loose thereafter, and the results were smashing.
Anderson averaged 135 rushing yards per game over OU’s final eight contests. He twice scored four touchdowns in the first half of a game, and finished with 1,161 rushing yards, 281 receiving and 18 total TDs. Against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Anderson burned the Bulldogs for 201 rushing yards and two TDs, the most any player had amassed against Kirby Smart’s team all year.
“I guess if you had to say something clicked, it would have to be in the Texas game or maybe the K-State game,” Anderson said. “Whenever it was, I got relaxed, I got comfortable, I got my opportunity and I tried to make the most of it.”
Growing up in Katy, Anderson had nothing to do with the Sooners, instead rabidly following another college football power. His uncle Mark destroyed blockers as a defensive end at Alabama, and little Rodney grew up daydreaming of one day playing for the Crimson Tide.
Once he developed into a highly-sought recruit, Anderson jumped on an early offer from Texas A&M his junior year and committed. He never felt great about that decision, though. So he ultimately reopened his recruitment, and even talked with some coaches at Alabama.
A visit to Oklahoma changed everything.
“I just had to (commit to the Sooners). It was just the getting down to business, working, the grind and everything,” he said. “But then also just the family. The family atmosphere. The fact that I can go into a coach’s office and ask questions, not just about football.”
If Anderson ever questioned his decision in retrospect, he put any doubts to bed for good during the second half of the 2017 season. He was so dynamic, so productive, that after the season reporters started quizzing him about whether he might declare for the NFL Draft.
“To be honest, it was the end of the season and they were like, ‘Hey, are you going to go to the NFL? Are you going to leave?’” said Anderson, who will be a redshirt junior this fall. “And I was like, ‘Pssshhh. I didn’t even know I could leave. I didn’t realize it.’ So I hadn’t been thinking about it. I don’t want to think about it. I just want to help my team get to a national championship.”
Anderson calls his style “one-cut, downhill,” but that description doesn’t begin to fully encompass his highlight-making ability. Against Kansas State, he took a handoff and was immediately met in the backfield by Wildcats linebacker Jayd Kirby. Anderson floored Kirby with a potent stiff-arm, though the force from that play sent the ball carrier backward a bit, some eight yards behind the line of scrimmage. He then bounced to the outside, turned his shoulders and shot down the sideline in a staggering display of speed before completing the play for a 22-yard touchdown. The score, with seven seconds left, lifted OU to a 42-35 victory.
Such plays have some thinking that Anderson may be a darkhorse Heisman candidate for 2018.
“Heisman finalist, right there. Rodney Anderson,” said OU lineman Ben Powers, pointing at his teammate. “You heard it here first.”
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is 1-for-1 in coaching Heisman winners as a head coach, after Baker Mayfield’s triumph last year. Riley isn’t in the business of making bold predictions, but he wouldn’t put it past Anderson.
“I suppose it’s possible,” Riley said. “At our place, we’re lucky, there’s a lot of things that are possible. But he had a great run. And if he plays anything like he did the last half of last year, he’ll do well.”
For all his ability, Anderson doesn’t thump his chest. He’s been humbled before. The memories of sitting in the training room, of watching games from the sidelines, remain fresh. With a genuine look of sincerity, he said that he considers himself “blessed” to even be mentioned alongside the best backs in the Big 12, much less the top runners in the country.
His teammates view it differently, though. They think that if Anderson can maintain the pace he set late last season, he won’t be keeping company with West Virginia’s David Montgomery or Stanford’s Bryce Love, but rather the likes of Billy Sims, DeMarco Murray and Adrian Peterson.
“You’ve seen him play. He gets after it. He doesn’t like to get tackled,” Powers said. “It takes, like, three, four people. It’s impressive. … He’ll be up there with those guys as a Sooner great. He really will.”