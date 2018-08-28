Justice Hill is an academic All-American and an eager student of Oklahoma State football history, especially when it comes to classic running backs.
The Cowboys’ classic backs include 1988 Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders and his predecessor Thurman Thomas, who have both been inducted into the College Football and Pro Football halls of fame.
“I watch them on YouTube all the time,” Hill said. “Those guys are fun to watch and fun to learn from.
Barry Sanders is just a playmaker. When there’s nothing there he made something happen. That’s something every great running back needs to have. You’ve got to break tackles and make them miss. That’s the thing Barry does great.”
While Hill hesitates to name himself among the Cowboys’ all-time best backs, his numbers speak for themselves.
With 2,609 rushing yards in his first two seasons at Oklahoma State, he’s on pace to break Thomas’ all-time school record of 5,001 yards from 1984-87 if he stays through his senior year.
“I’m just going to keep doing my thing,” Hill said. “I’ve always worked hard. That’s how I got here. If you ask anybody they probably wouldn’t have thought that I’d make it to this level. I continued to work hard no matter what anybody said to me.”
As one of the nation’s top returning backs, the 5-10, 190-pound Hill has made a huge transformation from the skinny kid who showed up at Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School seven years ago.
Booker T. Washington is one of the premier high school football programs in Oklahoma, and Hill knew he needed to add some muscle to compete with the tremendous athletes who walk through those doors every year.
“Coming into high school I was like 130 pounds,” Hill said. “Being able to put on some weight and being able to get into the position where I could be recruited as a running back was a big thing. It’s crazy to see the whole transition and where I am now.”
Hill became Booker T. Washington’s spotlight back as a junior in 2014 when he exploded for 1,426 yards and 22 touchdowns. Three months after the season, Hill verbally committed to Oklahoma State.
One of the reasons he chose Oklahoma State was because of its tradition of outstanding running backs.
“I’ve always been an OSU fan, so I always knew about those guys,” Hill said. “They were the first school to offer me and the feeling was mutual. I liked them just as much as they liked me. I knew coming in here I was going to get the opportunity early. I just took advantage of the opportunity they gave to me.”
Hill showed his superb junior season at Booker T. Washington was no fluke as he rushed for 1,948 yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior to earn Oklahoma Class 6A-II offensive player of the year.
His transition to Division I football was remarkably smooth as he produced the top freshman rushing season in Oklahoma State history by amassing 1,142 yards in 2017. Recording six 100-yard games, Hill was named Big 12 newcomer of the year and earned freshman All-American.
Last year, Hill led the Big 12 with 1,467 yards and 15 touchdowns, running away with the rushing title by more than 300 yards.
Stacking up eight 100-yard rushing performances, Hill delivered his best game against rival Oklahoma as he erupted for 228 yards. He also became a more prolific receiver as he made 31 catches for 190 yards for the season.
“I had shoulder surgery so I was able to do more receiving things,” Hill said. “My freshman year I had a brace on so I couldn’t catch much with that. I improved there and I want to improve even more on that this year. I improved a lot of ways. I got bigger, stronger and faster and I want to do the same thing this year.”
Hill believes he’s only scratched the surface of the running back he can become.
“You can always get better no matter who you are,” Hill said. “I’m just going to keep doing the things I’ve always done and get better in every single aspect like blocking, running or receiving.”
With Mason Rudolph at quarterback for the Cowboys the last two seasons, defenses had to respect the pass which opened up rushing opportunities for Hill.
Now that Rudolph is gone to the NFL, Hill could become a bigger target for defenses. But Hill believes the Cowboys’ passing game will thrive no matter who steps in at quarterback.
“If they try to stop the run we’re going to pass,” Hill said. “If they try to stop the pass we’re going to run. It’s really like a losing thing for every defense. That helps me all the time.”
Hill’s teammates are inspired by Hill’s talent but they also see how hard he works every day.
“It’s not just him on game days,” said Oklahoma State linebacker Justin Phillips. “It’s him every other day in practice and summer workouts. He’s always going 110 percent, and that’s all you can ask from a running back like that. He has no ceiling on what he can do and I’m glad he’s on my team.”