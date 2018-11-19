As two 5-6 teams face off in Arlington, Brice and John welcome former Trib sportswriter and Texas Tech alum Chad Conine:
• Much like postgame press box pizza, this game is less "hot and delicious" and more "warm and mediocre" as Baylor and Texas Tech fight it out to find out which team is good enough to be average enough to get to barely make a bowl game. Both teams have had their chances to get to .500, but who would a loss be a bigger disappointment for?
• Baylor's offense was in slow-motion against TCU in a dispiriting 16-9 loss —and amazingly, Texas Tech was able to score even fewer points in a 21-6 flop. If Alan Bowman doesn't play for Tech, can the Bears outscore the Red Raiders?
• So, is Kliff Kingsbury finally gone? And is there an iota of a chance that Art Briles returns to Lubbock?
• Moving on to good teams, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 12 West Virginia meet in Morgantown, with the winner heading to the Big 12 title game. Among the three scenarios — OU-Texas, Texas-West Virginia and an OU-WVU rematch — what's the best game for the Big 12, as a conference, and which one would you most like to see?
About Chad
Chad S. Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year" from University of Texas Press.
He currently writes for the Baylor Maven, Red Raider Maven and Cowboy Maven websites.
Editor's note: We apologize for the audio issues.