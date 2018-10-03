After a humbling-but-expected loss to OU on the road, Baylor comes home to the friendly confines of Waco to face Kansas State. Kellis Robinett of the Wichita Eagle and Kansas City Star joins Brice Cherry and John Werner this week.
Here's what we're talking about:
• The three-time defending Big 12 champions doubled up Baylor last weekend, 66-33, in Norman. Charlie Brewer and the Bears had another productive day through the air, but Baylor’s defense was exposed, big-time, by OU’s explosive, big-play offense. The Bears gave up seven touchdowns of 20 yards or more. But that’s not really the style of this week’s opponent, K-State, is it?
• Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder got a little uncharacteristically testy in a press conference this week, at one point telling the reporters to “write whatever the hell you want to write.” Kellis, what did you make of that exchange? Is the season slipping away for the Wildcats?
• Neither team is likely to make a bowl this year, but if either BU or KSU is going to get to six wins, they both really need it. Fill in the blank, Baylor and/or Kansas State wins this game if …?
• Red River week is here, and it's the first time since 2012 that both Texas and Oklahoma will be ranked entering the game. The Sooners are obviously favored (line at 7.5) but the last four meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less, even with some very average UT teams. Who do you like in this one?
• There was some rare humor on this week’s Big 12 coaches teleconference as Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy had to deal with some prank calls. (As you know, last week Gundy threatened to cut off interview access to any reporters who asked players about the transfer of wide receiver Jalen McCleskey.) So, two questions for you guys, one lighthearted and one serious: 1. Where do those calls rank on the prank call scale? 2. How would you guys handle it if Matt Rhule or Bill Snyder took a similar stance?
• Plus ... Culinary Corner.
About Kellis Robinett
Check out Kellis' K-State football podcast here: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/big-12/kansas-state/article219324240.html
Kellis Robinett is the Kansas State beat writer for the Wichita Eagle/Kansas City Star. He has covered the Wildcats since 2009. He lives in Manhattan with his wife and three children.
Twitter: @KellisRobinett
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
Editor's note: We apologize for the audio issues.