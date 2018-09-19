After a stumble in their final nonconference tilt, the Bears head into Big 12 play at McLane Stadium this week. Brice Cherry and John Werner solicited questions from you, the fans this week.
Here's what we're talking about:
• It was a really lousy effort for Baylor, particularly in the first half, in the Bears’ 40-27 loss to Duke last Saturday. Phil from Waco asks, simply, “what happened?”
• Here’s a question that a lot of Baylor fans have been asking, but this one comes specifically from Jacob Moore: “Should Matt Rhule decide on a starter at quarterback this week?”
• Troy from Woodway asks: “Is the Kansas game Baylor’s last shot at a win?”
• Finally, let’s play a game of two truths and a lie, Big 12 edition. (And we'll talk some Waco restaurants as well.)
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
Editor's note: We apologize for the audio issues.