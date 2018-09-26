After righting the ship against Kansas (who else?), the Bears take a road trip to Norman to face the Sooners, which as a surprisingly close game last year. Eric Bailey of the Tulsa World joins Brice Cherry and John Werner this week.
Here's what we're talking about:
• The Bears bounced back from a loss in its final nonconference game, returning to the win column last week at McLane Stadium. Besides it being a good bounce-back performance, it was also arguably their best defensive game of the season. Meanwhile, fifth-ranked Oklahoma needed overtime to put away Army, 28-21. Last year, one highlight of BU's 1-11 season was scoring 24 second-half points against the Sooners in a surprisingly close 49-41 loss in Waco. Taking all that into account, do you expect Baylor to keep it close again?
• It's undeniable: There’s been a segment of the Oklahoma fan base that has been disgruntled with Mike Stoops as defensive coordinator for awhile. Do you expect to see him on the sideline next year in Norman?
• Last year the OU cracked the College Football Playoff and gave Georgia all it wanted in the semifinal. How does this team compare to that one?
• Elsewhere in the Big 12, we’ve got to talk about Texas. The Longhorns have won three straight since its season-opening loss at Maryland, the last two fairly convincingly over USC and TCU. Are the Longhorns for real, or are they vulnerable for an upset this week when they travel to Kansas State?
• If the Texas-TCU score wasn’t the most surprising of the weekend, it was definitely Texas Tech’s 41-17 road romp over Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders actually jumped into the Top 25 after that one. You'd think it had been awhile, but they were actually briefly ranked last October. (Who knew?) Keeping that in mind, is there any reason to believe that this isn’t just a typical 7-6 Tech team?
• Plus ... Culinary Corner.
About Eric Bailey
Subscribe to Eric's daily Oklahoma Sooners newsletter here: https://www.tulsaworld.com/newsletters/
Eric has been covering Oklahoma football since 2012 and has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff since 2004. He attended Haskell Indian Nations University and the University of Kansas before starting his journalism career at the Springfield (Mo.) News-Leader in 1996.
Twitter: @EricBaileyTW
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
Editor's note: We apologize for the audio issues.