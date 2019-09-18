Brice Cherry and John Werner are back with special guest Glynn Hill to talk about the Bears as they return to action with a trip to Houston:
• Baylor travels to the Bayou City this weekend to face an old Southwest Conference pal in Rice. The Houston Chronicle's Glynn Hill wrote this week about the friendship that Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren has with Baylor’s Matt Rhule. How did that develop, and will it be on pause Saturday night?
• The Bears haven't had much issue with Rice over the years, winning the last eight matchups, including a 38-10 road victory in 2016 under Jim Grobe. Do we expect more of the same?
• There’s been talk around the league that Oklahoma may actually have a defense this year. Lincoln Riley has a track record of Heisman Trophies and College Football Playoff appearances, but is a championship-level D the only thing he's missing?
• In actual Big 12 action this week, West Virginia travels to Kansas, which is coming off an eyebrow-raising road win over Boston College. What's happening in Les Miles’ world, and do his Jayhawks start out Big 12 play at 1-0?
• How about the OSU-Texas game in Austin? How do you guys see that one?
About Glynn
Glynn Hill covers the Rice Owls and more Houston-area sports action for the Houston Chronicle, where he has worked since 2015. He is a graduate of Howard University. Follow him on Twitter @Glynn_Hill.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
