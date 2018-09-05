Hey, the Bears are 1-0 — that's a new feeling — and we're joined by a familiar face in former KXXV-TV broadcaster John Elizondo, a Baylor grad who's now with NBC News 4 and Fox 29 in his hometown of San Antonio.
Here's what we're talking about:
• A much more successful opener this time around for Matt Rhule, as BU racks up more than 600 yards of offense in an easy 55-27 win. But there were definitely some kinks. What does Baylor most need to improve upon as they travel to San Antonio this week to face UTSA?
• Can a two-quarterback platoon work long-term? Both Jalan McClendon and Charlie Brewer seemed to do just fine.
• We all remember the Roadrunners' victory last year in Waco, and now the Bears are headed on the road. But this is a different year, with Marcus Davenport in the NFL and UTSA coming off a 49-7 pasting by Arizona State. Do they present Baylor the same challenge?
• Around the Big 12, Texas is, well, overrated as ever. Facing Tulsa and USC in the next two weeks, will Tom Herman's boys be 0-3 when Big 12 play rolls around?
• Oklahoma looks as good as advertised, though it was against an overmatched Florida Atlantic team. They get UCLA this week — will the Bruins bring an upset to Norman?
About John Elizondo
John Elizondo joined the Fox 29 sports department in September 2017.
John has a diverse background in news and sports after spending five years at KXXV in Waco, Texas. As a news reporter, John covered national breaking news events such as the West Fertilizer Plant Explosion and the shooting at Fort Hood in 2014. He then transitioned to his passion of sports reporting in Central Texas.
John has covered Baylor basketball throughout their NCAA Tournaments as well as followed the women's basketball team through their Big 12 championships. John has covered Baylor football from bowl games to the recent scandal. John is passionate about high school sports in Texas and has reported on many state championship games in various sports. He especially takes an interest in the great inspirational sports stories about people in the community.
John has been recognized for his work since he was in college by the San Antonio Association of Hispanic Journalists and by the Texas AP Broadcasters Association in 2016.
John is a San Antonio native who attended Churchill High School. He is also a proud graduate of Baylor University.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
Editor's note: We apologize for the audio issues.