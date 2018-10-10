After a humbling-but-expected loss to OU on the road, Baylor comes home to the friendly confines of Waco to face Kansas State. Kellis Robinett of the Wichita Eagle and Kansas City Star joins Brice Cherry and John Werner this week.
Here's what we're talking about:
• Texas started out in typical Texas fashion with a disappointing loss to drop out of the Top 25. And you kind of think, “Here we go again, another overrated Texas team.” But instead of cratering, the Longhorns have won 5 in a row, the latest coming in a 48-45 win over Oklahoma in the Red River game. Now, the Horns are back up to No. 9. Are they that good, and is this a team that can win a Big 12 title?
• The Bears took care of business against an average-at-best Kansas State team, winning on a last-second filed goal. Charlie Brewer and the offense continue to move the ball well and put up points, but the defense made even K-State look explosive, with big plays galore. Will UT have a field day against BU's work-in-progress defense?
• Tom Herman and Matt Rhule know each other from their days in the American Athletic Conference, and there seems to be a mutual respect for. Could Baylor-Texas could grow into a decent rivalry under these two young skippers? And what about a bowl game for Matt Rhule in Year 2?
• The Big 12’s other two Texas teams will meet Thursday when TCU welcomes Texas Tech to Fort Worth. Last year the Frogs had little problem in this one (27-3) but these Raiders look to be more dangerous. How do you guys see this one playing out?
• Plus ... Culinary Corner.
About Kirk and Cedric
Longtime Longhorns sports writers Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden have written for the Austin American-Statesman since 1973 and 1999, respectively.
Check out their podcast, "On Second Thought," here: https://www.hookem.com/category/on-second-thought-episode/
Twitter: @KBohls
Twitter: @CedGolden
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
Editor's note: We apologize for the audio issues.