After a rough, rough outing in Morgantown, the Baylor Bears come home to face the always entertaining Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State.
Here's what Brice and John are talking about this week:
• In the ugliest game of the season, the Bears went to Morgantown and went up in flames like an old dorm room couch. How big of a setback is it for Baylor? Could that kill the team’s confidence?
• On the flip side of Baylor is Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have been kind of enigmatic, but are coming off their biggest win of the year, beating Texas in Stillwater. Is Gundy’s team finding itself at the right time?
• Things don’t get any easier for the Longhorns, who host West Virginia in a matchup of a couple of teams aiming for the Big 12 Championship Game. Is momentum a factor in this top-15 matchup, with the Horns coming off a humbling loss and the Mountaineers rolling after the Baylor rout?
• Oklahoma-Texas Tech also sets up as a lively shootout. It could be a dangerous game for the Sooners, whose defense has been vulnerable. What would a win mean for Kliff Kingsbury and the Red Raiders?
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
Editor's note: We apologize for the audio issues.