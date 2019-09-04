Brice Cherry and John Werner are back with special San Antonio-based guest David Flores as UTSA comes to Waco for Baylor game No. 2:
• The Bears face UTSA for the third straight year on Saturday back at McLane Stadium. Before we delve deeper into the Roadrunners, we want to know where UTSA football ranks on the San Antonio sports landscape, where the Spurs and high school football are huge. Almost a decade into the UTSA football experiment, how is the program viewed by local sports fans?
• Neither of Matt Rhule’s games against UTSA the past two years were blowouts. The Roadrunners upset the Bears in Rhule's second game in 2017, while last year, Baylor led by only a touchdown at halftime before stretching out the lead for a 37-20 win. For round 3, how will it stack up?
• Let’s talk about Baylor’s nonconference schedule: SFA, UTSA, Rice. Not exactly murderer’s row, but also a continuation of a trend going back to the Briles era. Baylor hasn’t played a ranked nonconference team since 2011, with only two Power 5 opponents (Duke, twice). If Rhule’s team wants to take the next step, doesn’t it need to play some tougher competition?
• The game of the week in the Big 12 pits No. 9 Texas against No. 6 LSU. There’s been a lot of talk about the Longhorns being back, Sam Ehlinger even made some waves with a remark to that end last year. This is probably the biggest test of the Tom Herman era thus far. It’ll be a tough game, no doubt, but if Texas really is “back,” doesn’t it need to win a game like this at home?
• Finally, we have a little tradition here on One True Podcast: Even though Baylor isn’t going to San Antonio this weekend, it’s a city that both the Bears and we in the media have traveled to many times. What are your favorite eating spots, maybe even some that aren’t as well-known?
David Flores has been a digital reporter at KENS5 in San Antonio for the past 10 years. Before that, he spent almost 30 years at the San Antonio Express-News.
