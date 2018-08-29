Football season is upon us and we're joined by longtime Abilene sports aficionado Al Pickett, formerly of the Reporter-News. He'll help us get to know the Abilene Christian University Wildcats, who travel to McLane Stadium for a Saturday night kickoff. The topics at hand:
• In Year 2 of the Matt Rhule Era, even though the coach predicted a bowl game back in the spring, expectations for Baylor seem to be tempered after their 1-11 season in 2017. The Bears should be better, but exactly how much better do you expect?
• ACU comes to Waco Saturday night to play a game scheduled many years back — when Baylor was winning conference titles. The Bears are in a much different place now, as we saw with last year’s Liberty-UTSA-Duke run. How are the Wildcats approaching this one, and could they give Baylor some problems?
• No games have yet been played, so we don't know much at this point. From either team's perspective, what questions do you think will be answered after this game?
• There are some good Big 12 opening-week matchups, including Texas Tech playing Ole Miss in Houston at NRG Stadium. West Texas Al gives us his take.
• Year 2 of the Tom Herman era opens against against Maryland again, this time in College Park. It didn’t work out so well for the Longhorns last year. Should we expect any different this time around?
• Another intriguing matchup is West Virginia taking on Tennessee. The Mountaineers are getting some hype as a potential Big 12 challenger to Oklahoma, plus WVU has put together a full-force Heisman campaign for quarterback Will Grier. Would a slip-up against the Vols derail all of those plans?
About Al Pickett
Al Pickett has been covering sports in the Big Country for 30 years. He spent 15 years as sports editor of the Abilene Reporter-News, and since 2002 he has been a freelance writer and sports broadcaster. He broadcasts Abilene High football and Cooper basketball and baseball, is the play-by-play voice for Hardin-Simmons football and is host of Let’s Talk Sports, a daily sports talk show on KWKC 1340 AM. Besides owning his own oil and gas reporting service, Pickett writes for three national and regional oil and gas publications, and he is regular contributor to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Red Raider Sports magazines. He is also the author of five books about sports in Abilene and Texas. Pickett was the founder of the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame and has served as its chairman since the Hall of Fame’s inception in 2002.
