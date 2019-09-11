Brice Cherry and John Werner are back to talk about the 2-0 Bears as they head into a bye week:
• They ooked pretty dominant again in a sizzling 63-14 win over UTSA last week, but they haven't sniffed the Top 25. But in the Sagarin Ratings, they're No. 10 in the nation. It's hard to judge based on the competition so far, but how good are these Bears really?
• Who's been the most impressive player for Baylor so far? Denzel Mims, xx, or someone else?
• College Gameday makes a second straight Big 12 trip as they head to the pleasure paradise that is Ames, Iowa for the first time. Unranked Iowa State hosts cross-state rival No. 19 Iowa in a classic rivalry, where the Hawkeyes have the edge in recent years, with four straight wins and in their last three trips to Ames. Is this the year that Matt Campbell and the Cyclones turn the tide?
• We talked last week about Texas needing to beat LSU before we'd anoint them as "back" ... which of course didn't happen. The season is far from over, but what did that loss tell us about the Longhorns?
• Rapid-fire: Professional picker John Werner runs down this week's Big 12 games and makes his picks. We'll check in next week to either bury or praise him.
