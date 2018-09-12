Two 2-0 teams face off at McLane Stadium this week, and we're joined by Steve Wiseman of the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer.
Here's what we're talking about:
• Last year, the Blue Devils and Bears waged a tight battle for about three quarters before Duke pulled away late for a 34-20 victory in Durham. But it’s a new year, and Duke will have to overcome a couple of big injuries to NFL-caliber talent in CB Mark Gilbert and QB Daniel Jones. Does it shape up as another close game?
• A big strength for the Blue Devils is a defense that has allowed just over three yards per carry. And Baylor hasn’t exactly run amok, thanks in part to a shaky offensive line that's dealing with injuries. It seems unlikely that the Bears have a breakout rushing effort, right?
• From the perspective of the Blue Devil faithful, what’s the passion level among fans for Duke football? The blue-blood hoops program is well chronicled, but David Cutcliffe has had his program in a bowl game in five of the past six years. Is there football fever in Durham?
• One notable Big 12 game this week features No. 22 USC coming to Austin to take on Texas. The Longhorns haven't looked great, falling at Maryland before nipping Tulsa, 28-21, last week at home. What would a win over the Trojans do for second-year head coach Tom Herman? Is that even possible for unimpressive UT?
• TCU gets a huge chance to improve its resume when Ohio State comes to Fort Worth to face the Frogs at Jerryworld. And Oklahoma State will host Boise State in Stillwater. These are pretty enticing Top 25 matchups for mid-September — how do you guys see them playing out?
About Steve Wiseman
An Illinois native, Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. Prior to his arrival in Durham, he's worked for newspapers in Columbia and Spartanburg, S.C., Biloxi, Miss., and Charlotte covering beats including the NFL's Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly.
