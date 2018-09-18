Baylor junior receiver Tony Nicholson has been granted his release from the football program with intentions of transferring.
Nicholson has been used primarily as a punt returner with three for 34 yards. But he’s been used sparingly in the passing game as he didn’t make a catch in Baylor’s first three games.
Last season, Nicholson made 41 catches for 344 yards and no touchdowns while returning six punts for 70 yards.
BU soccer players earn Big 12 honors
Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt was named Big 12 defensive player of the week while midfielder Giuliana Cunningham was named co-freshman of the week.
Wandt helped the Bears shut out Butler and Texas-Rio Grande Valley by 2-0 scores last week at Betty Lou Mays Field. Cunningham scored the game-winning goal in both games as she was named the league’s co-freshman of the week along with Oklahoma State’s Grace Yochum.
Baylor (7-3) will open Big 12 play against Texas in Austin on Friday.
Rangers make Triple-A move to Nashville
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are making a Sounds decision by moving their Triple-A affiliation to Nashville.
The Rangers and Triple-A Nashville Sounds announced Tuesday that the organizations have entered into a four-year player development contract through the 2022 season.
That announcement came a day after the Rangers said their eight-year affiliation with the Round Rock Express was ending. The team in suburban Austin, Texas, is owned in part by Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan, and is expected to become Houston’s Triple-A team. Ryan works as a consultant for the Astros, whose president is son Reid Ryan.
Before the eight years with Round Rock, the Rangers were affiliated with Oklahoma City from 1983-2010.
The Sounds had been affiliated with the Oakland Athletics since 2015, when the team opened a new ballpark in downtown Nashville.