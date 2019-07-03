Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

New turf being installed at McLane Stadium

  • 1 min to read
McLane

An aerial photo shows the work continuing on the installation of new field turf at McLane Stadium which is expected to be complete by July 22. Installation of the Hellas Matrix 46H turf marks the first time the turf has been replaced since the stadium opened in 2014. Baylor’s home opener is Aug. 31 against Stephen F. Austin.
McLane stadium

An aerial photo shows the work continuing on the installation of new field turf at McLane Stadium which is expected to be complete by July 22. Installation of the Hellas Matrix 46H turf marks the first time the turf has been replaced since the stadium opened in 2014. Baylor’s home opener is Aug. 31 against Stephen F. Austin.

mclane turf

Don't Miss...