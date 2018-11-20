In law enforcement, the SWAT team employs special weapons and tactics to handle high-stress criminal situations.
In football, the “swat team” uses its special weapons, too. They’re lean and fast and they have their names on the backs of their jerseys. As far as the tactics go, there’s nothing all that creative about it, not much more complicated than, “Hey, go try to make a play.”
Baylor has blocked a total of five kicks this year, including field goals, PATs and punts. That number not only leads the Big 12, but it ranks third nationally. It also marks the continuation of a trend for Matt Rhule-coached teams, as his squads have rejected 28 kicks since 2013, dating back to his days coaching Temple.
But again, it’s not advanced calculus. Rhule said that the Bears don’t really mix in anything special in the way of strategy when it comes to attempting a block. They try to locate the fast, athletic guys who display an instinct for it, then put them in position to go make a play.
“To me, blocking punts for us has always been about the player,” Rhule said. “You find a guy who can do it who is not going to turn his head, he’s not going to jump and hit the punter and we give him that opportunity. Christian Morgan is just a natural. BJ (Thompson) got in there this past week. He is competitive, and he found a way to block it. We don’t overly scheme it, we just have a mentality of, ‘Hey, let’s go get it.’”
Thompson said he drew inspiration and motivation from his coaches.
“{span}Earlier in the week, Coach Fran (Brown) and Coach (Mike) Siravo told me I’d be starting on punt returns,” Thompson said. “They said if I could get a blocked kick this week, I could probably get multiple. They were pressing the issue all week, and I was practicing, practicing, and I went out there and tried to get one for them.”
A similar mentality has born success for the Bears in their PAT and field goal blocking. Baylor practices kick blocking every Tuesday, and the coaches constantly preach the importance of maintaining the right mix of ferocity and forgetfulness — even if they come up a fingernail short of getting a piece of the ball.
“A lot of people don’t want to do that, but it is sort of who we are,” Rhule said. “We always tell our guys, when they go up against a PAT after someone just scores a touchdown against you, you are frustrated, but are you going to play the next snap. If you ever watch our PAT/field goal team, they never look back to see if the ball went through or not. They walk right off the field kind of symbolically, which Coach (Phil) Snow and those guys have done for years. It doesn’t matter if the ball goes through the uprights or not, what matters is our effort.”
Maybe it wasn’t quite reminiscent of Brittney Griner in her heyday protecting the rim for the Baylor Lady Bears, but Thompson still threw a raucous block party in last week’s game against TCU. The sophomore defensive end from England High School in Arkansas blocked both a PAT and a punt, joining James Francis in 1989 and Jason Lamb in 2009 as the only Bears to ever flick away two kicks in the same game.
At 6-foot-6 and 224 pounds, Thompson demonstrates a bouncy athleticism tailor-made for kick blocking. It also comes in handy in such ancillary pursuits as dunk contests, as Thompson won the football team’s slam dunk title while competing at halftime of a Baylor basketball game last season.
Asked if that’s where he first recognized Thompson’s high-rising potential, Rhule chuckled.
“It’s funny … when you block one, you start to get a feel for it,” Rhule said. “And once you block one, you want to block them all. I was happy to see him get two.
“He is a tremendous athlete, explosive. He could probably play receiver for us. … To me, I think he could be a real difference-maker as we move forward on our teams the next couple of years.”
Thompson’s two blocks against the Frogs gave him three pigskin deflections for the season, as he also turned back a PAT against Kansas State. He’s one of three players on the roster with multiple blocks since the start of the 2017 season, along with Greg Roberts (2) and Morgan (2).
Baylor would not only need Griner but probably Brian Skinner and Ekpe Udoh in order to reach the school record for most blocks in a season, as the 1980 Bears produced an impressive 13 blocks. Still, the team’s seven kick blocks this year rank as the program’s most since 1989, when the long-armed, future NFL star Francis was roaming the field in Waco.
If Baylor can gain a reputation as the Big 12’s preeminent swat team, that will fit the identity that Rhule’s coaching staff is trying to create.
“First, it was Greg (Roberts) blocking a bunch and then Bravvion (Roy) got in the mix and now BJ,” Rhule said. “Great players make great plays on defense, and that translates over to special teams. Those blocks have become a part of who we are. We’d like to lead the Big 12, that was one of our goals to lead the Big 12 in blocks, and hopefully we can find a way to maybe get one this week.”