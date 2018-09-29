NORMAN, Okla. — Big 12 coaches wish Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray had forgotten about college football when he signed a $4.66 million contract with the Oakland A’s this summer.
The first-round major league baseball draft choice wanted a shot to succeed Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield as the Sooners’ quarterback.
Defensive coaches would prefer him chasing down fly balls instead of carving up their secondaries, and he did a lot of that against Baylor.
Kicking off a phenomenal day with a near-perfect first half, Murray went on to hit 17 of 21 passes for 432 yards and six touchdowns to lead the No. 6 Sooners to a 66-33 thrashing of Baylor before 86,642 fans Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
“I thought he made all the plays that you have to make to win, and they’re all explosive plays,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “We had a lot of times we had him in third-and-10, third-and-12, and he made the plays. There’s sometimes it’s mistakes by us. But it’s also Kyler backing up and throwing the ball off his back foot.”
Murray didn’t play on the game’s first series after arriving to practice late on Friday, and Austin Kendall was named the Sooners’ starter. But after stepping in for the second series, Murray’s first pass went for a 9-yard touchdown to Morris Lee, which gave the Bears a preview of things to come.
Murray hit 10 of 11 passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns in the first half as the Sooners (5-0, 2-0) opened up a 28-9 lead against the outmanned Bears (3-2, 1-1).
“He’s a good player, he’s real shifty,” said Baylor defensive end Greg Roberts. “He can make something out of nothing. As far as defending him, it was similar to playing any other mobile quarterback. They were kind of scoring off those explosive plays. If we had eliminated them we would have been in better shape.”
The Sooners amassed 607 yards while averaging 11.2 yards per play. On pass plays, Oklahoma averaged an astounding 25.4 yards per completion. Baylor controlled the clock for more than 37 minutes and ran 101 plays to Oklahoma’s 54.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer hit 38 of 60 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns, but he was constantly on the run and was sacked six times. The Bears finished with 493 yards total offense and 33 first downs but they were also flagged nine times for 75 penalty yards.
“Early we had a few penalties which held us back,” Brewer said. “It took us a while, took us until the second half to get in a groove offensively. Against an explosive offense like Oklahoma, you can’t do that.”
Brewer took a lot of vicious hits, including a shot in the back by Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly late in the game that drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty from Rhule after he argued with the officials about the hit.
“I’m sure that hit was legal,” Rhule said. “At the time I didn’t think it was, so I started yelling and I got the penalty. I want those players to know I’m going to fight for them, and I tried to fight for them today. I have the greatest respect for the officials, so I didn’t mean it in a disrespectful way.”
After his first touchdown pass, Murray threw a 30-yard scoring pass to a leaping Grant Calcaterra to push the Sooners to a 14-0 lead with 8:38 left in the first quarter.
The Bears briefly stopped Murray’s momentum when they drove 75 yards on 12 plays with Brewer finishing it off with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Mims, who caught a team-high 11 passes for 114 yards.
Connor Martin’s PAT attempt bounced off the right upright, but the Bears cut the Sooners’ lead to 14-6 with 2:42 left in the first quarter.
That only delayed the inevitable as Murray scrambled for 22 yards and then found a wide open Morris cruising behind Baylor’s secondary for a 43-yard touchdown with 10:51 left in the second quarter.
After stopping the Bears again, the Sooners drove for 83 yards on six plays for their fourth touchdown of the first half.
The biggest play was a beautifully placed 40-yard pass from Murray to Marquise Brown. Murray went back to Brown again over the middle for a 24-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 28-6 with 6:36 left in the second quarter.
“They just made big plays down the field,” Rhule said. “When you throw the ball down the field, you need a pass rush to affect somebody. And you also need to go cover and make a play on the ball. So I thought their DBs at times made plays on the ball, and we didn’t really have any of those plays today.”
The Bears hustled downfield for Martin’s 32-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.
That momentum carried over into the second half as Baylor drove 75 yards on 13 plays with Jalen Hurd driving for a 2-yard touchdown to cut Oklahoma’s lead to 28-16 with 10:22 left in the third quarter.
But Murray burned the Bears again as he found CeeDee Lamb cutting across the middle. Lamb turned upfield and raced down the right sideline for an 86-yard score.
Baylor answered with another 75-yard drive that was highlighted by Brewer’s 22-yard pass just inside the right sideline to Mims. Brewer rammed for a 1-yard touchdown to cut Oklahoma’s lead to 35-23.
With Murray hitting his sixth touchdown pass, the Sooners responded again as Brown caught a pass along the right sideline, juked Baylor safety Chris Miller, and broke into the clear for a 50-yard score.
Next it was Trey Sermon’s time to turn a short Murray pass into a touchdown as he made half of Baylor’s defense miss tackles on a 51-yard play to the 1. On the next play, Murray drove for a 1-yard touchdown run to extend Oklahoma’s lead to 49-23 on the last play of the third quarter.
“I thought we had a chance in the third quarter, but we couldn’t get enough stops on defense when the offense started to get rolling,” Roberts said. “That bit us and I think things just got out of hand toward the end there. I don’t think it indicates who we are, but it is what it is.”
After Martin nailed a 39-yard field goal for the Bears, the Sooners came back with a 75-yard drive that ended with Kennedy Brooks’ 34-yard run up the middle to open up a 56-26 lead. Brooks exploded for a 49-yard score later in the quarter.
The Bears hope to bounce back next weekend at 2:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium against Kansas State, which dropped a tough 19-14 decision to Texas on Saturday in Manhattan.
“I think we need to just learn that when things get going tough, tough people kind of show up in those situations,” Brewer said. “It’s a physical sport. We just need to be tough for four quarters.”