Baylor fifth-year senior Blake Blackmar had gotten used to half-empty film rooms.
He’d look around and see a lot of vacant chairs when the Baylor offensive linemen met to review the last game and preview the upcoming game.
But things have changed. With four returning starters and a solid mix of veterans and newcomers, the Bears finally have considerable offensive line depth. The room looks full for the first time in several years.
“This is the first time since basically my redshirt freshman year where we’ve had a solid group of four-deep,” Blackmar said. “So it’s great to kind of sit in the room and know that there are three rows of people behind you paying attention. We’re all trying to get better.”
The Bears expect greater depth and more experience to translate into more productive offensive line play.
During coach Matt Rhule’s 1-11 debut season, the Bears ranked last in the Big 12 by allowing 37 sacks in 12 games. Baylor couldn’t run consistently as it ranked eighth with 117.2 yards per game while scoring a league-low 10 rushing touchdowns.
Now Baylor can rotate more offensive linemen into games, which means players should be much fresher and more efficient in the fourth quarter.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been in a room where we had 20 offensive linemen,” said Baylor senior right tackle Patrick Lawrence. “So that’s kind of cool to have all that depth, but it’s also a lot of work just making sure that everybody knows what they’re doing with a lot of new faces. But luckily, we have a good group that wants to be good. It keeps us fresh and it makes to where on your reps you can just focus on giving it all the effort you’ve got.”
Shawn Bell has taken over as Baylor’s offensive line coach after serving as offensive analyst last season.
After 10 years as a high school coach, coaching the offensive line at the college level is new for Bell. But he’s drawn plenty of information from Rhule and veteran offensive line coach George DeLeone, who is serving as an offensive consultant following a hip injury.
“Every day my goal is to be better,” Bell said. “So I’m challenging myself. I sit in the room every day and I’ve got two former NFL offensive line coaches around me. There’s no doubt in my mind that I’m going to be there and our guys are going to be developed the way they need to be.”
Blackmar, Lawrence, center Sam Tecklenburg and left guard Xavier Newman are returning starters from last season. A pair of transfer tackles – junior Jake Fruhmorgen from Clemson and senior Christian Beard from UCF – are eligible after redshirting last year under NCAA transfer rules.
Additionally, guard Ryan Miller saw considerable playing time as a true freshman while Eleasah Anderson, Henry Klinge and Khalil Keith are ready to play after redshirting last season.
“I think all the experience we got last year is going to help us this year,” Bell said. “Then you bring in Jake Fruhmorgen, who has experience under his belt, and other guys with junior college experience and the guys that redshirted last year that got to go through it. They may not have gone through it on the field, but they went through it in the fall and then in the spring. So all that experience is going to pay off for us in Week 1.”
Fruhmorgen, who started eight games for national champion Clemson in 2016, has missed the last couple of weeks of preseason drills with a knee injury and could miss the Sept. 1 season opener against Abilene Christian at McLane Stadium.
Junior college transfer Johncarlo Valentin has also been dealing with an injury. Senior Josh Malin has been getting a lot of snaps at left tackle, but both Fruhmorgen and Valentin should be ready to play early in the season.
The addition of true freshmen Connor Galvin, Jackson Kimble, Casey Phillips and Prince Pines will bolster Baylor’s offensive line depth. With players eligible to play four games this season without losing their redshirt, all four freshmen could see action.
“The thing that I like that Coach Rhule has done is we’ve given opportunities for some of the younger guys to get more reps,” Bell said. “We’ve divided up practice, so some of our 3’s and 4’s that at other places probably wouldn’t get reps have gotten the same amount of reps as our starters. So that depth and those reps are going to really pay off in the long run.”
Rhule likes his players to know several positions, which allows them to rotate more freely and gives them a bigger picture of the offensive scheme.
“In our system, you don’t just learn one position, you learn the play, you learn our system,” Bell said. “When we teach, it’s not left guard this, right guard this. As a unit, this is how we’re doing. The flexibility of our positions is what gives us a chance to have even more depth with the great numbers that we have.”
Bell believes seniors Lawrence, Blackmar and Malin will provide good leadership to the offensive line and help the younger players develop at a faster rate.
“If you ask me, I think that’s the biggest difference with the exception of the depth and the different O-line coach, that we’ve got senior leadership,” Bell said. “I’ve challenged these seniors, Pat and Blake and Malin. They’re the guys now, it’s on them. So if I’m over here coaching the left side, you’ll hear Blake and Pat talking and say something on the right. And that’s what it takes. It’s about them. It’s about the cohesiveness as a unit, and those older guys have really done that.”
Though the Bears will rotate more players throughout games, Blackmar still likes to play with the mindset that he needs to gut it out the whole game. Playing for lengthy stretches is like a badge of honor for Blackmar.
“That’s the cornerstone of being an offensive lineman is you have to go out there and play every rep,” Blackmar said. “You don’t sub in and sub out like the D-line. You’re going against fresh guys all the time, and it’s all about time under tension, how many reps you get. Are you a guy that will practice every day from the beginning of the practice to the end of practice? Sure, it wears you down a little bit, but good players will do it and not complain.”
The Bears want to be physical enough to create holes for the running backs, especially at crunch time when maintaining ball possession is critical. Blackmar never likes to give up a sack, and takes quarterback protection personally.
“If the quarterback is making a bad throw, it’s probably because he’s not getting enough time,” Blackmar said. “We have the talent at receiver, we have the talent at running back and we have good, smart, intelligent guys out there that come in and get extra work and do everything they’re supposed to. So it’s really on us. If the offense isn’t going, it’s because we’re not moving the line of scrimmage or we’re not protecting enough.”