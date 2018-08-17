The Baylor football players and coaches will be available for autographs at the annual “Meet the Bears” event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.
With Baylor’s season opener against Abilene Christian coming up Sept. 1, coach Matt Rhule said his team is looking forward to visiting with the fans. The free event won’t include an intrasquad scrimmage.
“It’s great for our players,” Rhule said. “Any chance we have for our players to go out and be there is really important. I just love to see our players in those settings. Our players are great in that regard. They touch people’s lives and they try get out there and meet the fans.”
Fans will receive “Meet the Bears” posters for autographs. Rhule will be at the top of section 115 to sign the poster or one personal item.
Baylor football player autograph lines will be separated by positions with the defense located on the east concourse and the offense on the west concourse. Baylor athletes from other sports will sign autographs throughout the 100 concourse level. Athletes will only sign the exclusive “Meet the Bears” poster.
“I want our guys to learn to go out there and communicate,” Rhule said. “That’s why it’s fun for everyone to come. I think it’s such a tremendous sign of how much people care about your program and for our players and how much people care about what they do. They’re going to come and be out there in the heat and take their time and money to drive and meet our players. So I hope our players do a great job, and I’m sure they will.”
Free parking is located at the Lot 2 entrance, and fans can enter the stadium through Gate C starting at 3 p.m. Bruiser’s Locker Room and the Sideline Shop Bookstore will be open with official Baylor merchandise available for purchase.