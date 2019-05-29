McKinney defensive end Mitchell Tyler verbally committed to Baylor on Wednesday after recently attending a Bears' football camp.
The 6-4, 220-pound Tyler, who has also been recruited by Air Force, Army, Kansas and Connecticut, became the fifth commitment in Baylor's 2020 class. On his Twitter account, Tyler said Baylor is the alma mater of both his parents.
Tyler is the second defensive end commitment in the class after Alven Johnson from Thrive Academy in Baton Rouge, La., committed to Baylor in April. The Bears also have commitments from Lamar Consolidated running back Taye McWilliams, Colleyville Heritage offensive lineman Gavin Byers and Klein linebacker William Garner.