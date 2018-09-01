Baylor coach Matt Rhule wasn’t trying to outfox anybody when he waited until the last minute to announce returning sophomore Charlie Brewer as his starting quarterback.
He truly agonized over the decision.
It was easy to see why the choice was so painful because graduate transfer Jalan McClendon played brilliantly in his Baylor debut.
McClendon hit 10 of 13 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns as the Bears romped to a 55-27 win over Abilene Christian before a boisterous crowd in Saturday night’s season opener at McLane Stadium.
Rolling up 606 offensive yards, the Bears made sure they wouldn’t go home embarrassed like they did in last year’s 48-45 season opening loss to Liberty in Rhule’s Baylor coaching debut. Like Abilene Christian this season, Liberty was the only FCS school on Baylor’s schedule last season.
The win was Baylor’s first at McLane Stadium since a 49-7 blowout of Kansas on Oct. 15, 2016, snapping an eight-game home losing streak.
Brewer and McClendon waged a high pitched battle throughout preseason drills.
Brewer’s freshman numbers made him look like the obvious favorite to start as he completed 68.1 percent for 1,562 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Starting the last four games, he led the Bears to their only win over Kansas in Lawrence.
In sharp contrast, McClendon’s passing numbers in three seasons at North Carolina State were underwhelming as he completed 55.3 percent for 262 yards and a touchdown with four interceptions in 20 games.
But McClendon delivered a near flawless performance against Abilene Christian, especially in the first half as he hit eight of nine passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He led the Bears to touchdowns on all four drives that he quarterbacked in the first half.
Brewer was slower out of the gate than McClendon, but he grew more proficient as the game progressed and finished eight of 15 for 138 yards and no touchdowns with an interception.
Baylor balanced out its passing game with a prolific running attack as John Lovett amassed 115 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns while JaMycal Hasty picked up 102 yards on 10 carries with two scores.
While Baylor’s offense had little trouble scoring, the defense is clearly a work in progress as it allowed 466 yards. With the Bears’ pass rush delivering little pressure, Abilene Christian quarterback Luke Anthony hit 25 of 38 passes for 224 yards for two touchdowns with an interception.
Baylor’s run defense was good much of the night, but Cal transfer Billy McCrary broke off a 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
With Brewer starting the first two possessions of the game, the Bears could only come up with Connor Martin’s 35-yard field goal on the second possession.
However, Baylor blew an early chance to score a touchdown when Brewer’s 12-yard pass to Chris Platt to the 1 was called back due to an offensive pass interference penalty against Jalen Hurd, forcing the Bears to settle for the field goal.
When McClendon entered the game on the third offensive possession, Baylor’s offense shifted into a higher gear.
On his first pass, McClendon found Hasty sailing out of the backfield for 34 yards and then spotted Hurd for 11 more. McClendon went to Hasty again for 20 yards to the 15, but Baylor receiver Marques Jones was called for an illegal block.
Unfazed by the setback, McClendon floated a perfect pass into the end zone to Hurd for a 25-yard touchdown to give Baylor a 10-0 lead with 5:27 left in the first quarter. It was the senior from Tennessee’s first touchdown for the Bears after he redshirted last year due to NCAA transfer rules.
Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard made a leaping interception of Anthony’s pass on Abilene Christian’s next possession and returned it 28 yards to the 16.
Two plays later, McClendon rolled to his right and fired a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jones for his first Baylor score to push the lead to 17-0 with 2:39 left in the first quarter. Jones, a former walk-on, was recently put on scholarship.
The Wildcats began showing some life on their next drive as D.J. Fuller faked out Baylor cornerback Grayland Arnold and Anthony hit him in stride down the right sideline for a 54-yard touchdown with 1:41 remaining in the first quarter.
With Brewer back in the game, the Bears were forced to punt on their next possession.
But Brewer was more successful the next time as he guided the Bears on a six-play, 67-yard drive that was highlighted by his 18-yard pass to Chris Platt and Lovett’s 19-yard run. That set up Hasty’s 3-yard drive for a touchdown with 11:24 left in the second quarter.
Following Oscar Hernandez’s 34-yard field goal, the Bears roared back with Hasty’s 54-yard blast into the clear to extend Baylor’s lead to 31-10 with 4:08 left in the second quarter.
McCrary found an opening on the right side of Baylor’s defense and sprinted down the right sideline for his 75-yard touchdown.
But McClendon continued to stay on top of his game as he hit Trestan Ebner for 16 and 23 yards. Those passes set up Lovett’s 31-yard run on which he showed some fancy footwork by sidestepping two Wildcat defenders as the Bears opened up a 38-17 lead with 1:55 left in the second quarter.
The Wildcats closed the first half with Hernandez’s 46-yard field goal, but Brewer came out hot in the third quarter by hitting Denzel Mims in stride down the middle for a 55-yard pass to set up Lovett’s 3-yard touchdown run.
After Koy Richardson intercepted Brewer’s tipped pass, Abilene Christian answered with a four-play, 70-yard drive that ended with Anthony’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Chase Cokley.
Baylor came back with Martin’s career-high 50-yard field goal to give the Bears a 48-27 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Baylor expanded its lead to 55-27 with 9:18 left in the game when Lovett ran for a 6-yard touchdown that was set up by his 30-yard run.