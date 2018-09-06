Jalan McClendon is a student of the Bible, so he would completely understand if someone told him he has the patience of Job.
During his four seasons at North Carolina State, he had the drive and work ethic coaches crave and did all the right things off the field.
But he ultimately ended up sitting the bench behind two talented quarterbacks: Jacoby Brissett, who is now playing for the Indianapolis Colts, and Ryan Finley, who is in his third season as North Carolina State’s starter and a potential NFL first-round draft pick.
Seeing his college eligibility dwindling down to one last season, McClendon decided to transfer after graduating from North Carolina State with his degree in communications in May. Under NCAA graduate transfer rules, he would become immediately eligible, making him marketable to teams in immediate need of a quarterback.
McClendon chose Baylor because of his connection with Bears wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson, a member of North Carolina State’s staff in 2014 when McClendon was redshirting as a freshman. As a bonus, McClendon enrolled in Baylor’s Truett Seminary with ambitions of becoming a team chaplain after his football career is over.
“We kind of reached out to each other and that’s how it happened,” McClendon said. “It was an opportunity to play, and I feel it was my best chance, so I took it. Really after my first visit, I just felt like it was the right place. You know that feeling when you feel like you made the right choice? It was that feeling.”
While it initially appeared that he would likely back up returning sophomore starter Charlie Brewer, McClendon showed in preseason camp that he had the talent, experience and determination to push for the starting spot.
Though Baylor coach Matt Rhule chose Brewer as the starter in the season opener against Abilene Christian, he made it clear that McClendon is also in the running for the job as they rotated throughout much of the game.
McClendon performed brilliantly in his Baylor debut as he hit 10 of 13 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in a 55-27 win. He was especially productive in the first half as he hit eight of nine for 163 yards and guided the Bears to touchdowns on all four possessions that he quarterbacked.
“I was excited to be out there with all my teammates with everybody playing with one accord and doing their job,” McClendon said. “When Coach Rhule said he was going to play both of us, I just took it with a grain of salt. I did my job and that was it.”
Rhule plans to continue to rotate Brewer and McClendon in Saturday’s game against UTSA at the Alamodome. Brewer hit eight of 15 passes for 138 yards with no touchdowns and an interception against Abilene Christian before going out with a back injury midway through the third quarter. However, Brewer said his back is fine and is practicing in preparation for Baylor’s first road game.
While Rhule has traditionally stuck with one quarterback, he believes playing both in nonconference will help McClendon and Brewer gain experience that will help the Bears later in the season.
“I thought both guys handled it in an awesome manner and both guys made big plays,” Rhule said. “I’d love to play them both again this week. I think it’s going to be good for us in the long term. They’re both really good quarterbacks. Both guys can do a lot of the same things.”
The 6-5, 219-pound McClendon showed he could throw any kind of pass in his Baylor debut, exhibiting perfect touch on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Hurd and then rolling to his right and firing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Marques Jones. He also showed deft touch on short passes to running backs.
Though McClendon has only been at Baylor for a few months, he’s already grasped a complicated offense that uses elements of the spread and pro-style attacks.
“When he first got here, there was a lot of translation, just vocabulary and terminology,” said Baylor quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas. “But he does have experience. He draws from we ran this, we called it this, and that’s helped his transformation to this system for sure.”
One of the reasons McClendon chose Baylor was because Rhule and several coaches on his staff have NFL coaching experience. McClendon wants to get a shot to play in the NFL next season and believes the coaching he’s getting now will help him pursue that dream.
“I want to play in the NFL,” McClendon said. “That was part of (transferring to Baylor) because pretty much the whole staff has NFL experience. Coach Rhule with the Giants, Coach Fris (Jackson) with the Titans, Coach Thomas with Atlanta, they all have NFL experience. Coach Thomas is my coach, so I’m very coachable to everything he teaches and preaches in the quarterback room.”
After arriving at Baylor, McClendon knew he had a lot of catching up to do. So throughout preseason camp, he arrived at Baylor’s Simpson Center at dawn to watch film, often beating the coaches to the office.
“I’ve been extremely impressed by his preparation both early in the morning and late at night,” Thomas said. “He’s on top of the script, he goes above and beyond to take care of his business. He understands the situation and why he’s here, and he’s trying to make the most of it.”
Though McClendon is competing for the starting job, he relishes sharing the knowledge he’s gained in five years of college football with Brewer, Baylor freshman quarterback Gerry Bohanon and anybody else in the quarterback room.
To McClendon, that’s part of being a good teammate and helping the Bears win as they try to improve from a 1-11 record in 2017 in Rhule’s first season at Baylor.
“Jalan helps me out a lot,” Bohanon said. “Every day after meetings, after practice, we’re talking about ball. Like late at night, we’re talking about ball. I’m always asking him questions, trying to learn from him, because I know he’s had plenty of experience playing at N.C. State and that he knows a lot more than I do.”
Though both McClendon and Brewer are fierce competitors, they’ve developed a good rapport and are supportive of each other.
“I think Jalan has brought a lot of good stuff,” Brewer said. “He’s obviously a great player. All of us help in our own ways, but he’s definitely an older guy who has been around the game more than most of us.”
McClendon wasn’t upset when Rhule named Brewer the starter, and was open to giving the younger quarterback any kind of advice that would help.
“I root for everybody who goes in there,” McClendon said. “I was hoping that Charlie did good, so I didn’t really complain about it at all. I love that he started. I knew I’d get my chance, I knew I’d do what I do.”
Coming out of West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C., McClendon was a highly rated quarterback who drew interest from schools like Florida State, Miami and North Carolina. He chose to stay in state and play in Raleigh at North Carolina State under Dave Doeren.
After redshirting in 2014, McClendon played behind Brissett, who threw for 2,662 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2015 before he was selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the New England Patriots in 2016.
McClendon competed for the Wolfpack’s starting quarterback job in 2016 and 2017, but was beaten out by Ryan Finley, a transfer from Boise State.
“Shoot, Ryan Finley is a good quarterback,” McClendon said. “We’re both good. We competed all the way going into the first game my sophomore year and we even competed last year. He ended up winning it, so good job by him. He’s on the watch list for a lot of awards, and I hope he gets them.”
Seeing spot action, McClendon hit 26 of 47 passes for 262 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions in 20 career games with no starts for the Wolfpack. He sometimes went into games for his running skills as he carried 46 times for 223 yards and two scores.
With Finley returning for his senior year at North Carolina State, McClendon began looking for a new start, so he decided to transfer to Baylor.
“It was definitely tough (at North Carolina State) but I just took it as a learning experience,” McClendon said. “I definitely had my down moments, but for the most part I knew my role and what I needed to do. I knew what I was capable of, so I always had confidence in myself.”
McClendon feels blessed to have a versatile and talented receiving corps surrounding him with players like Hurd, Chris Platt and Denzel Mims, who is coming off a 1,087-yard receiving season. Baylor’s offensive line has also improved and features more depth.
Though Baylor’s playbook is thick and complicated, McClendon has enjoyed learning and grasping it.
“It is like learning a new language,” McClendon said. “You learn the English, then you’ve got to learn the French or Italian. It’s all pretty much the same plays, just different terminology. I think it’s more of a pro-style system.”
McClendon said he’s enjoying taking classes at Truett Seminary and is looking forward to diving deeper into the Bible and theology as the semester progresses. He grew up in a non-denominational church in Charlotte where his mother, Tasha McClendon, was a singer in the choir.
“It (Truett Seminary) challenges your faith as far as learning more in depth into Christianity and Jesus,” McClendon said. “I like introduction to theology. We haven’t even explored the Bible yet, it’s been more research. But I’m learning a lot more.”
McClendon has gotten into a few theological discussions with Baylor freshman cornerback Byron Hanspard Jr., who has spoken to various groups about his faith and is nicknamed “The Preacher.”
“He’s actually across from my locker, so we talk pretty much every day,” McClendon said. “We’ve talked about Christianity a few times.”
Since this is his last year to play college football, McClendon knows time is short to show what he can do. After his eye-opening performance against Abilene Christian, he’s eager to prove he can continue playing at a high level, even if it means beating the coaches to the film room in the early hours of the morning.
“Yeah, I don’t mind getting up early,” McClendon said. “I know all the good guys do it, like Jacoby Brissett. He was a mentor to me. He always told me to be the first one in, last one out, so I always took that to heart. And that’s something that I’ve always applied in my life.”