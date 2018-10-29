With Charlie Brewer undergoing concussion protocol, graduate transfer Jalan McClendon could start at quarterback for the first time in his college career when Baylor faces Oklahoma State at homecoming Saturday at McLane Stadium.
That wouldn’t be a problem for Baylor coach Matt Rhule.
He trusts McClendon and would feel comfortable handing the reins to the veteran former North Carolina State quarterback.
“I have all of the confidence in the world in Jalan,” Rhule said. “He is smart, tough and competitive. His teammates respond to him and he has a big-time arm. The other night when things weren’t going well, he jumped in there and led us to score. I know that he can do big-time things.”
Rhule said Brewer is progressing well in concussion protocol but still has some tests to pass before doctors clear him to play.
“Some guys, it can be as short as a five or six or seven-day process, some guys it’s significantly longer,” Rhule said. “It’s really just each person’s response. First you have to wait until you have no symptoms. At the end of it, there’s a cognitive functioning test. We’ve had players who have passed every step but didn’t hit the score on the test, so they didn’t play in games. Charlie can be advancing and doing great like he is, but there’s still some pieces ahead that have to be signed off on.”
Rhule pulled Brewer out of last Thursday’s 58-14 loss at West Virginia with 6:11 left in the second quarter.
Brewer had struggled through his worst game in two seasons for the Bears as he completed one of eight passes for 22 yards with a career-high three interceptions. Rhule noticed Brewer “looked out of it” and was advised by Baylor’s medical professionals to sit out the rest of the game.
The Bears trailed 34-0 when McClendon entered the game, but he gave them some energy as he hit 16 of 21 passes for 183 yards and also ran for a touchdown.
Alternating with Brewer at quarterback early this season, McClendon saw considerable time and has completed 42 of 61 passes for 542 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
Hitting 68.9 percent, McClendon has a higher passing efficiency for the season than Brewer, who has completed 60.5 percent for 1,820 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions.
Rhule said there’s a chance freshman Gerry Bohanon could see his first action for the Bears. Under new NCAA rules, players can still retain their redshirt if they play no more than four games in the season.
“He has waited his turn and he has developed,” Rhule said. “He is a special young man.”
Regardless of which quarterback starts, a win over the Cowboys is critical for Baylor’s bowl chances. Now 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the Big 12, the Bears must win two of their last four games to become bowl eligible.
Following Saturday’s game against the Cowboys (5-3, 2-3), the Bears play Iowa State in Ames on Nov. 10, TCU at McLane Stadium on Nov. 17, and Texas Tech on Nov. 24 in the regular season finale at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“We are ready to come back from that disappointing loss and disappointing performance on Thursday night,” Rhule said. “I think our guys have regrouped. The players addressed the game on Friday during a players only meeting where they watched the tape and tried to get some things corrected. We are going to focus on us and make sure we come out and play our best game and put our players in a position to be successful. “
The Cowboys are coming off a season-changing 38-35 win over then-No. 6 Texas after losing their previous two games to Iowa State and Kansas State. Taylor Cornelius threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a pair of scores in the Cowboys’ win Saturday in Stillwater.
Cornelius has had his ups and downs this season, but has put up good overall numbers by hitting 60.2 percent for 2,335 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions. The 6-6, 225-pound fifth-year senior is also a running threat with 213 yards rushing and six scores.
“He’s such a big, physical guy that sometimes you don’t recognize how good of a runner he is,” Rhule said. “He’s got a big-time arm. Anytime you have a quarterback that can run and is used in the run game, it eliminates one defender who now has to play the quarterback. It just adds a whole other level of preparation. He can definitely do it and he played really well on Saturday.”
Sophomore Tylan Wallace is Oklahoma State’s top receiver and a major deep threat with 50 catches for 940 yards and six touchdowns. After a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons, Justice Hill is looking to make it three straight as he’s picked up 776 yards with seven touchdowns in eight games.
“He’s a big-time back,” Rhule said. “He’s a pro-style running back. He is a complete back. He’s dynamic. He’s got great vision, he’s tough, he’s physical, but he also can take it the distance. They have a nice scheme, and he’s so versatile that they can do a couple different things with him.”
The Bears rank last in the Big 12 in points allowed as opponents have averaged 37.6 per game in conference play. With injuries to veterans like cornerbacks Grayland Arnold and Harrison Hand and safety Chris Miller, the Bears have played a young secondary with freshman safety Christian Morgan and cornerback Kalon Barnes getting starts.
Baylor hopes to limit big plays against the Cowboys after repeatedly getting burned by West Virginia quarterback Will Grier, who threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns.
“That was a veteran team that was embarrassed about how they played at Iowa State (in a 30-14 loss),” Rhule said. “We have learned from it and we have to come back and answer.”