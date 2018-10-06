After struggling to make kicks all afternoon, Connor Martin felt like he owed his Baylor teammates a big field goal when it counted the most.
So when Baylor coach Matt Rhule called on him to kick a game winner, he was ecstatic. It was exactly the scenario he wanted.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to kick a game winner,” Martin said. “It’s pretty selfish, and I’ll admit that after the day I had I owed it to these guys. I wanted to be the one to make it happen for those guys after the day I had and all the times they bailed me out.”
Martin’s 29-yard field goal sailed through the uprights with eight seconds remaining to lift the Bears to a thrilling 37-34 win over Kansas State before 36,888 fans Saturday at McLane Stadium.
The winning field goal redeemed Martin on a day that he missed three of six field goals and an extra point. It was an uncharacteristically erratic game for Martin, who came in hitting seven of nine field goals in the first five games.
Rhule thought about going for the touchdown after the Bears drove 78 yards to the 9. But in the end, he showed he still had confidence in his kicker.
“I looked over and saw his body language, and he was ready to go kick the ball and win the game,” Rhule said. “I had confidence he would make it, and I had confidence we would protect, but the credit all goes to him. He stepped up and made the kick. It just seemed poetic to me and right when you have that kind of day.”
The win over the Wildcats kept Baylor’s bowl hopes alive at 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12 at the midway point of the season. It was a crucial win for the Bears since their next two games are on the road against Top 25 teams, including No. 19 Texas next Saturday and No. 9 West Virginia on Oct. 25.
Though the Wildcats (2-4, 0-3) are struggling, the win broke a 15-game losing streak for the Bears against Big 12 teams other than Kansas.
“It felt amazing,” said Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer. “We were by no means perfect. We were pretty bad offensively a lot of the game. But when it mattered the most we battled it out. Good teams do that – find a way. And we found a way in the end. The more you can get used to that and build your confidence up late in the game in the fourth quarter, I think it’s really important for the team.”
After passing for 400 yards in last weekend’s 66-33 road loss to No. 7 Oklahoma, Brewer enjoyed another big game as he hit 30 of 44 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown.
Jalen Hurd delivered an all-around superb day with 11 catches for 135 yards and 56 yards rushing and a touchdown on eight carries. Denzel Mims made eight catches for 90 yards, including a sensational 21-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.
With John Lovett missing the game after going through concussion protocol during the week and JaMycal Hasty sitting out much of the game with a migraine, Trestan Ebner stepped up and led the Bears with a career-high 100 yards rushing on 17 carries. The Bears amassed 261 yards rushing and 557 yards total offense.
“It was really big to see our offense just step up and make big plays when plays needed to be made,” Ebner said. “Denzel Mims had huge catches, Jalen had huge catches. JaMycal came back (in the fourth quarter) and ran the ball really hard. And our offensive line was outstanding today. You get the ball, and you just see them moving guys. It was really great to run behind them.”
After Oklahoma burned the Bears with long pass plays last week, the Wildcats stayed in the game by busting big runs. Alex Barnes rushed for a career-high 250 yards on just 22 carries, including touchdown runs of 55, 34 and 48 yards. Barnes must like McLane Stadium because he rushed for 129 yards and four scores in Kansas State’s win over the Bears in 2016.
Quarterback Skylar Thompson broke away for a 52-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats finished with 319 yards rushing and averaged a phenomenal 9.1 yards per carry.
After going three straight games without forcing a turnover, the Bears got interceptions from safeties Christian Morgan and Jairon McVea and a fumble recovery on the opening kickoff of the second half by Chris Miller. It was the first fumble recovery of the season for the Bears.
All three Kansas State turnovers led to Baylor touchdowns.
“It was great to finally get some turnovers,” Rhule said. “That was the difference in the game to me, coming out of the half and knocking the ball loose.”
Trailing 14-12 at halftime after Barnes’ touchdown runs of 55 and 34 yards, the Bears got a huge break to open the third quarter as Miller forced Isaiah Zuber to fumble the kickoff return at the 19.
Ebner exploded for 18 yards to set up Hurd’s 1-yard dive for a touchdown. Brewer hit Chris Platt for the two-point conversion to give the Bears a 20-14 edge.
That score remained until the first play of the fourth quarter when Barnes blew around the right side of the Baylor defense for a 48-yard touchdown. However, Baylor’s B.J. Thompson blocked Nick McLellan’s PAT kick as the score remained 20-20.
Next it was Skylar Thompson’s turn to burn Baylor’s defense as he broke into the clear for a 52-yard touchdown run to push the Wildcats to a 27-20 lead with 10:38 remaining.
The Bears responded with a seven-play, 71-yard drive that ended with Mims’ leaping, juggling catch in the left corner of the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown. Brewer’s touchdown pass to Mims tied the game again with 8:32 remaining.
“I saw him one-on-one and threw it up to him,” Brewer said. “He’s a great player, so I’m not surprised he came down with it. It was a heck of a catch.”
After Morgan intercepted Thompson’s pass at Baylor’s 33, Brewer hit Hurd for 13 yards and Hasty reeled off 18 yards. Kansas State’s Reggie Walker was penalized 15 yards for roughing the passer and was ejected from the game for targeting.
The Bears turned to freshman Craig Williams, who outraced the Wildcats around the left side, and sidestepped a Kansas State defender near the five to roll in for a 21-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 34-27 lead with 6:41 to play. It was the first touchdown of his career and came at an opportune time.
“I trusted Coach Rhule,” Williams said. “He told me I was going to play, so I got my mind ready, I prepared like I was supposed to prepare. And when he put me in the game, I was a little nervous. But I let that nervousness go, and I got the ball and I went to the house.”
The game continued to rock back and forth as the Wildcats drove 75 yards for a touchdown on five plays. Kansas State tied the game at 34-34 when Thompson hit Dalvin Warmack with a 28-yard touchdown with 4:26 remaining.
But it was Martin who ultimately decided the game with his clutch field goal in the closing seconds.
“This was one of those games where you kind of have a feeling it’s going to come down to something like that,” Martin said. “Guys were telling me throughout the week, ‘Hey, it’s going to come down to you.’ I felt calm and really excited for the opportunity. It was a feeling of relief and joy.”