Coming out of Mesquite Horn High School, Kyle Boyd was part of Baylor’s 2011 recruiting class that included standout players like Spencer Drango and Beau Blackshear.
But instead of accepting his college scholarship, Boyd felt called to serve his country, which led to a five-year hitch in the U.S. Marine Corps.
After walking on to the Baylor football team in 2016, Boyd became best known to fans as the player carrying the United States flag while leading the Bears out of the tunnel before games.
But now entering his junior season, Boyd has earned a scholarship heading into Saturday’s season opener against Abilene Christian at McLane Stadium.
Boyd is among three walk-ons to earn a scholarship this fall as he joins senior offensive lineman Christian Beard and junior receiver Marques Jones.
“Talk about life coming full circle, all he did was serve our country,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “But I made sure Kyle knew I put him on scholarship not because it’s a good story. I told Kyle his job is not to be the inspirational story of our team. His job isn’t just to be our flag carrier. His job is to go block and to run down on kickoffs. He’s done a great job of that and he’s earned it.”
Boyd starts at fullback while Beard is a starting left guard, and Jones will start when the Bears use four wide receivers.
Beard is a Midway High School graduate who played at Trinity Valley Community College before playing two games for Central Florida in 2016 before suffering an injury. After redshirting at Baylor last year due to NCAA transfer rules, Beard has worked his way into the starting lineup.
“He’s a guy who’s playing for us, he’s starting for us,” Rhule said. “He’s worked hard, he’s grinded. He’s had a long road but he’s here. He just works and he’s earned what he’s got.”
Jones walked on at Baylor in 2015 out of McKinney High School. He’s an exceptional student who has a 3.98 grade point average in electrical and computer engineering, but last year he began to make an impact on the football field as he made three catches for 35 yards.
Though the Bears have a deep receiving corps, Jones has made his presence known.
“I don’t want people to think Marques got a scholarship because he’s a 3.9 student,” Rhule said. “He got a scholarship because he runs a 4.38 and blocks and catches the ball and he produces.”
It was an emotional moment when Jones told his mom that he had earned a scholarship.
“After I got that announcement, I actually went out and FaceTimed my mom, and she was at dinner,” Jones said. “And as soon as I saw her, I broke down crying. And she thought something was wrong, so she went out to the parking lot, and then I could finally calm down enough and tell her. And then she started screaming and crying too.”
Rhule was a walk-on linebacker at Penn State in the 1990s, so he knows how much it means to walk-ons to earn a scholarship.
“We have a lot of great non-scholarship players on our team,” Rhule said. “We have guys who played a lot of football for us and deserve a scholarship. When you walk on at Baylor, your family has paid money to come to this great school. You’ve paid 60-something thousand dollars to be on the football team. You’re out here running and grinding and paying a lot of money. You can’t give it to everyone. But when you have a chance to give it to somebody, to me that’s really cool and I want to do that.”
After recently handing out single-digit jerseys to running back JaMycal Hasty and linebacker Henry Black, Rhule named several more players who have earned single digits for their work during preseason camp.
Safety Chris Miller will wear No. 3, cornerback Grayland Arnold 4, receiver Jalen Hurd 5, Hasty 6, running back John Lovett 7, Black 8, and defensive lineman Ira Lewis 9. The Baylor players vote on the single-digit jerseys.
Rhule said offensive linemen Jake Fruhmorgen and Johncarlo Valentin aren’t expected to play against Abilene Christian due to injuries, but linebacker Clay Johnston is still a possibility to play. Reserve linebacker Bryson Jackson won’t play after dealing with injuries, but linebacker Terrel Bernard is ready to go.
“Terrel battled a bunch of injuries, but he’s finally healthy,” Rhule said. “He’s a really good football player. I think he’ll jump into that mix and give us a lot of depth, give Jordan Williams a chance to catch his breath a couple series here and there. I’m excited to see the things he’s doing. He’s really developed.”
Rhule said receiver Gavin Holmes, who missed spring drills due to an ACL injury, has been cleared to play but could redshirt this year.
“I just feel a little bit better giving him a little more time since he has a redshirt,” Rhule said. “He’s got more and more confidence, he’s out there taking reps. So he’s available. We can use him for games or redshirt him or play him the whole year. But I wouldn’t expect to see him play early in the season. I’d rather wait until he’s back at full strength.”