One of the longest-running members of the Baylor football program earned a well-deserved honor on Thursday.
Longest-running in both tenure and related to the many sprints out of the home tunnel that he has made, that is. Clint Lewis, who has served as an equipment manager at Baylor for 24 years, spanning seven BU head coaches, was awarded the Dave Campbell Award at the 30th annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Kickoff Luncheon. The honor is presented each year to someone who has contributed greatly to the sport of football in Central Texas.
Lewis flashed a wide smile as his name was announced as the winner. “Yes, it was (a surprise),” he said later.
Born with Down syndrome, Clint – the son of retired judge Jim and his wife Cynthia Lewis -- hasn’t let the condition keep him from doing many of the things he loves. He competes in Special Olympics athletic competitions, writes poetry, and is well-known for his nifty dance moves.
In 1994, he got a chance to work with Baylor’s equipment staff under then-head coach Chuck Reedy. That partnership has continued through the past couple of decades, all the way up to current head coach Matt Rhule.
In fact, at Baylor’s spring football game in 2017, Rhule gave Clint the chance to get in on the action, and he ended up scoring on a 29-yard run.
Asked what he appreciates most about being part of the Baylor program, Lewis said, “Everything. All of it.”
Clinging to his Texas-shaped plaque emblazoned with Dave Campbell’s name, Clint said that he planned to carve out a special place for the award at his home in Waco.
For the 30th annual rendition, the Kickoff Luncheon moved from its usual digs at the Ferrell Center over to the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. Fittingly, being closer to the end zone than most speaking gigs, Rhule spoke at length about his passion for the game of football.
“I just love football,” said Rhule, who served as the primary speaker in place of a visiting guest speaker. “I love it when two guys put their hands on each other, and try to beat each other through sheer force and will.”
Baylor will kick off Rhule’s second season as head coach at home on Sept. 1 against Abilene Christian University. That game has a 7 p.m. kickoff.