Joe Dineen Jr. wasn’t born with a Jayhawk tattooed on his chest, but there was never much question where he would play college football.
Both his parents are Kansas graduates, and his mother Jodi played volleyball for the Jayhawks in the late 1980s.
But the family’s Jayhawk legacy goes much deeper. Dineen’s great grandfather, J. Roy Holliday, played basketball in the 1930s under legendary Kansas coach Phog Allen.
Joe’s grandfather, Ron Oelschlager, played running back for the Kansas football team in the mid-1960s, where he teamed with NFL Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers.
“Obviously he talked about how good Gale Sayers was,” Dineen said. “He jokes and says the holes were so big because he blocked for him.”
Though Dineen was recruited by schools with more renowned football programs like Oklahoma State, Nebraska and Arkansas, his Kansas connections were too strong for him to consider going anywhere else. A graduate of Lawrence Free State High School, Dineen didn’t have to leave his hometown to play for his favorite college.
“My parents were great about letting me go and see other schools and stuff,” Dineen said. “But I literally live 10 minutes away and I’ve seen KU go through their ups and downs and I just wanted to be a part of something here. It’s the best decision I ever made.”
Dineen’s riveting play at linebacker was one of the few bright spots for a Kansas team that finished 1-11 last year.
He delivered an all-Big 12 season after leading the conference with 11.4 tackles and 2.1 tackles for loss per game. His 25 tackles for loss last season were the most in Kansas history and his 7.6 solo tackles per game were the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Though Kansas’ defense ranked 128th out of 129 teams by allowing 43.4 points per game, Dineen took special pride in being a defensive stopper.
“You can count the tackles that are 10 yards down the field and the offense still gets the first down,” Dineen said. “But the most important thing is to get them as close as you can to the line of scrimmage. I made a personal goal last year to get more tackles at the line of scrimmage. That will be a big emphasis for myself and our defense going forward this year too.”
Dineen’s superb junior year came after an injury-plagued 2016 season in which he was granted a medical redshirt after playing in just three games. He’s spent a lot of time in the film room to become a more knowledgeable player.
“I knew my opponent better than I did previously,” Dineen said. “Just from experience you learn how to watch film and what to expect. Every offense gives you tips on what they’re going to run and when they’re going to run them, and that’s a big thing that helped me last year.”
Coming into his senior season, Dineen is developing into a more vocal player. His teammates know he’s somebody they can lean on. One of his teammates is his younger brother, Jay Dineen, a redshirt freshman linebacker.
“Joe brings a lot of things to the defense,” said Kansas defensive tackle Daniel Wise. “He’s a great guy, a great team leader. He’s a fierce football player who will come out and fill up the gaps. When he speaks you hear him. But he leads by example. When the feet hit the turf you know Joe’s out there. He’s a presence when he walks into a room or on to the field.”
If any of his teammates need a course on Kansas athletics history, Dineen is a great source. He’s been attending Kansas football and basketball games his whole life, and was there for some big moments like when Kansas upset rival Kansas State, 31-28, in the 2004 homecoming games in Lawrence.
“I went to the K-State game and they had Darren Sproles,” Dineen said. “KU was big underdogs and we won and I stormed the field. I had my chest painted. I was the K and my little brother was the U. It was a good time.”
Dineen also vividly recalled the celebration in Lawrence after the Jayhawks basketball team beat Memphis to capture the 2008 NCAA title. Mario Chalmers sent the game into overtime by nailing a 3-point shot in the closing seconds of regulation.
“I remember Mario hitting that shot and me running downtown with my buddies,” Dineen said. “Lawrence is a great, great sports town, and it’s time for the football team to get back to what it was.”
Dineen has at least one other motive for a winning season: The Jayhawks could save coach David Beaty’s job. During his three seasons at Kansas, Beaty has gone 3-33 and his team is picked last in the Big 12 again this year.
“We’re all really a big family here and he’s our leader,” Dineen said. “We want to win for him just as we want to win for everyone else on our team. We’re ready to get going this year. We want to prove people wrong and that’s really all there is to it. We want to make some media eat their words, and I think that’s a little bit of motivation for sure.”