Dalton Risner is a big man with an even bigger heart.
He’s even sheepishly humble about how he gives. One of the All-American Kansas State offensive lineman’s numerous service projects is that of serving as a counselor at Camp Hope, a summer camp in rural Kansas for youth who are fighting cancer.
“The first year I went and gave out autographs to a hundred kids,” Risner said. “Went back the second year expecting to see them. Unfortunately, five of them came back. I wasn’t ready for that. It had a huge impact on me, because I saw how happy those kids were. I felt like I was more or less there for myself the first year, if we’re going to be honest. That second year had a huge impact on me, not seeing a lot of those kids.”
Upon each return trip to the camp, Risner has tried to do whatever he could to keep the kids smiling and laughing.
“It’s remarkable, because they think I’m there to impact them, but they’re impacting me more than I’m impacting them,” Risner said. “Because they’re the ones there who are smiling, and they look like they have the best life in the entire world. Here I am, a Division I football player, with a pretty good life and a good future ahead of me, and I’m not as happy as them. They impact me and they push me so much.”
Risner’s future indeed appears limitless. He has started 38 career games for K-State, including his past 25 at right tackle, and has pushed and shoved his way to the top of the heap at his position. Last year, he was named a first-team All-Big 12 selection by both the coaches and media, as well as a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus, which noted that Risner allowed only three quarterback pressures all season, the fewest of all draft-eligible linemen in the country.
Linemen are kind of givers by nature. They are the road pavers, the pocket protectors, the dutiful employees willing to do the dirtiest of jobs. They absorb (and, naturally, deliver) collisions on every snap, so that those guys with the ball might remain untouched.
But Risner takes the concept to another level. His generosity stretches far past the white lines. Besides Camp Hope, Risner meets weekly with a group of about 10 Special Olympians in the Manhattan area, throwing ice cream parties for them or taking them to the movies. Through Big Brothers Big Sisters, he befriended a young boy named Kaden, who has leukemia but, to Risner’s excitement, appears headed for remission.
Risner also started his own foundation, RiseUp, which has a stated goal of encouraging people to rise up against the evil of the world and be a positive, shining light for others.
“My ultimate goal for RiseUp is to become a big enough foundation to hold camps for free for kids who are battling cancer, or kids that have special needs, or kids that get bullied, or kids that have a small-town dream just like me,” Risner said.
Risner grew up in Wiggins, Colorado, a spot-in-the-road of around 1,000 people whose best dining fare, the lineman says only half-jokingly, were the chicken strips from the local gas station. Being a big, strapping lad, Risner joined the football team, but he had to overcome a lack of confidence.
“There are those players (who exude natural confidence). I wasn’t one of them,” Risner said. “I could barely breathe out there. Came from a small school, I had no idea what I was getting myself into, right?”
Fortunately, the Magician of Manhattan, Bill Snyder, made a believer out of Risner. The lineman redshirted his first college year of 2014, before taking over as the Wildcats’ starting center in his debut season.
“After the first game, the first few plays, he looked me in the eye and he could tell I was worked up, right? He said, ‘I had confidence to send you out there. I’ve been coaching for 30 years. I know what it takes – you are a good player,’” Risner recalled. “And as soon as he said that, I was like, ‘I wouldn’t be out there if coach didn’t believe in me.’ He’s an extremely hard coach, and ever since that day, I believed in myself, and it’s just kind of skyrocketed from there.”
That once Nervous Nellie has evolved into one of the most fearsome NFL O-line prospects in the nation. He packs a wallop, but again, it’s Risner’s character that his teammates and coaches admire most. He was voted as a K-State team captain in each of the past two seasons, and seems a lock to land that gig for a third straight year.
This summer he also was named the Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year, an honor that takes into account academics and community service as well as athletic achievements. Risner called it “the favorite accolade I’ve ever gotten.”
It’s his favorite not because he needs another plaque or trophy, but because of the light it cast on some of the people in need that he cares about.
“What I’m proud of is not so much the award as I am of him,” Snyder said. “And the fact that he does what he does, and he does it not because of awards but because of the quality of person that he is. He’s a caring individual, cares a lot, he does a lot of work with children. And he genuinely cares about them and he truly enjoys doing it, and has an impact on their lives.”
As with any good lineman, though, the impact goes both ways. Risner said that working with kids who are battling cancer or dealing with disabilities gives him a sense of clarity about his own life.
“Every time I feel sorry for myself, it’s hot, it’s a long workout. Really, dude? Are you kidding me?” Risner said. “You’re a Division I football player about to play in the Big 12 Conference and have a shot at the NFL, whatever you want to do, you’re healthy, you’ve got two legs and two arms and a healthy heart. It just helps me so much, man.”