Kickoff times and TV networks have been set for four 2019 Baylor football games.
Baylor's season opener against SFA at McLane Stadium on Aug. 31 will kick off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+ as part of the Big 12's new agreement with the network.
The Bears' second nonconference game against UTSA at McLane Sradium on Sept. 7 will kick off at 3 p.m. and will be televised on FSN.
Baylor's final nonconference game against Rice in Houston on Sept. 21 will kick off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Additionally, Baylor's Big 12 game against West Virginia at McLane Stadium on Oct. 31 (Thursday night on Halloween) will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.