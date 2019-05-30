baylor football bowl (copy)

Baylor will open the 2019 season against Stephen F. Austin on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m., in a game that will be televised on ESPN Plus.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Kickoff times and TV networks have been set for four 2019 Baylor football games.

Baylor's season opener against SFA at McLane Stadium on Aug. 31 will kick off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+ as part of the Big 12's new agreement with the network.

The Bears' second nonconference game against UTSA at McLane Sradium on Sept. 7 will kick off at 3 p.m. and will be televised on FSN.

Baylor's final nonconference game against Rice in Houston on Sept. 21 will kick off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Additionally, Baylor's Big 12 game against West Virginia at McLane Stadium on Oct. 31 (Thursday night on Halloween) will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Don't Miss...