Kickoff times and TV networks have been set for four 2019 Baylor football games.
Baylor’s season opener against SFA at McLane Stadium on Aug. 31 will kick off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+ as part of the Big 12’s new agreement with the network.
The Bears’ second nonconference game against UTSA at McLane Stadium on Sept. 7 will kick off at 3 p.m. and will be televised on FSN.
Baylor’s final nonconference game against Rice in Houston on Sept. 21 will kick off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Additionally, Baylor’s Big 12 game against West Virginia at McLane Stadium on Oct. 31 (Thursday night on Halloween) will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.
Centex baseball players to play in all-star games
Three Central Texas players have been selected to play in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Games set for June 15 at Dell Diamond.
Midway’s Couper Cornblum will play in the Class 5A-6A game for the north team. Cornblum is a reigning Super Centex infielder and a Wichita State signee.
Meanwhile, Robinson’s Peyton Powell and Lorena’s Caidon Livingston have been selected to play in the 2A-4A game, at catcher and third base, respectively.
The 2-4A game will be played at 10 a.m., and the 5-6A game is set for a 1 p.m. start.
TriWaco registration continues through July 12
The 11th annual TriWaco will roll around on July 14 at Indian Spring Park, and registration is ongoing through July 12 at TriWaco.org.
Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce officials expect nearly 1,000 participants for the race.
The Olympic triathlon starts with a 1500-meter open water swim in the Brazos River, followed by a 25-mile bike ride north and west of Waco, ending with a hilly 10-kilometer run along the Brazos that leads to the suspension bridge.
The sprint distance event includes a 400-meter open water swim in the Brazos, a 12-mile bike ride and a 3.5-mile run finishing on the suspension bridge.
This year, the race will again feature an aquabike category. The aquabike race is an endurance sport composed of swimming and cycling stages, ideal for athletes who are focused on the swim and bike legs of the triathlon without the run.