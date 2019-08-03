Baylor landed a commitment from Pearland Shadow Creek three-star wide receiver Seth Jones on Saturday as he chose the Bears over Texas A&M, TCU, Utah and Boston College.
Jones was committed to Boston College from November 12, 2018 until June 10. The decommitment came one day after attending a Baylor camp and earning an offer from the Bears
The 6-1, 180-pound Jones ran 4.47 seconds in the 40. He's the 13th commitment in Baylor's 2020 class and the second wide receiver as he joins Brownwood's Adonis McCarty who committed in June.