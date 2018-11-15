Deep into his junior season, linebacker Clay Johnston is clearly focused on beating TCU this weekend to give Baylor enough wins to send the seniors out with a bowl game.
But in quiet moments he ponders his future. Maybe take a shot at playing in the NFL. Maybe get into the nursing profession like oldest brother Kody. Maybe live so far out in the wilderness that no cell phone can reach him.
“I might just live in the mountains and cut trees,” Johnston said. “Just go be a lumberjack.”
When suggested that he should explore backpacking, Johnston’s imagination lights up. Thoughts of his childhood at the family’s ranch outside of Crawford come to life.
“We had about 60 acres and we were outside all day,” Johnston said. “I like to spend time outside. Just bring a book. Go bring soup in my little canteen. Creation is so awesome.”
Johnston likes to punctuate his sentences with the word “awesome.” He might march to the beat of a different drummer, but it’s a relentlessly positive beat.
Life is a radiant thing for Johnston. Not much drags him down. Despite nagging injuries that he’s dealt with the last two years, he’s always kept an optimistic outlook and played inspired football.
Even though he’s played under three head coaches following Baylor’s sexual assault scandal that cost Art Briles his job, he’s excited about the stability the Bears are finally building under second-year coach Matt Rhule.
“I don’t think many players would like playing under that many head coaches,” Johnston said. “That’s not the best thing a player would typically ask for, but it is what it is. You have to roll with the punches. I am thankful it’s stable right now. I’m thankful Coach Rhule is here and he’s implemented the process and what we believe in, the brand, and what’s next.”
Though he’s played linebacker throughout high school and college, he’s not the angry head hunter who’s intent on breaking a ballcarrier in half and then standing over him and talking trash.
Johnston is more likely to deliver a solid, decisive blow and move on to the next play with little fanfare. Instead of making himself the center of attention after big plays, he’s happier congratulating teammates in their big moments.
He always seems to have the same cool demeanor regardless of the situation.
“The interesting thing about him is I’ve never seen him get mad,” said Kent Johnston, Clay’s father who was an NFL strength and conditioning coach for 24 years. “That doesn’t really go along with linebackers, but he’s got a pretty even temperament. He enjoys life.”
Now is his second year as Baylor’s starting middle linebacker, Johnston has been playing his best football as the season has progressed.
He was named Big 12 defensive player of the week after collecting a career-high 17 tackles in Baylor’s 35-31 win over Oklahoma State two weeks ago. His 14 solo tackles in that game were the second most by an FBS player this season.
Johnston amassed 13 tackles against Texas and most recently nine against Iowa State. For the season, Johnston’s 76 tackles in nine games lead the Bears and rank sixth in the Big 12.
“I thought the game against Oklahoma State was one of the finest performances I’ve ever seen by a linebacker,” Rhule said. “Clay is smart, he’s fast and explosive. He wears that knee brace, but he can really run. He also has a little bit of an edge to him. He wants to be right and wants to be a good player and he’s tough. Sometimes, I don’t think Clay gives himself enough credit for how tough he is. He’s never really played truly 100 percent healthy, he’s battled through things.”
Last year, Johnston broke his hand in the fifth game against Kansas State and then played with a torn ligament in his foot before missing the final four games. Johnston had already made 54 tackles with nine for loss before he had to watch from the sidelines.
“It was so frustrating,” Johnston said. “I was so sad because even though we were having a rough year I wanted to be out there with my teammates. I hate watching.”
Johnston tweaked his knee during preseason drills in August and missed the season opener against Abilene Christian. But he’s played in the last nine games, and has been an inspiration to his teammates.
“Clay is a spark plug,” said Baylor senior defensive tackle Ira Lewis. “He’s all over the place. I love the way he plays. I keep telling him to keep doing that. I’m gone next year and you’re going to be one of those guys. I tell him don’t be afraid to get on anybody out there because you’re just as important as anybody else.”
As Johnston has worked through injuries this season, he’s been able to lean on his dad to fight through them. Rhule brought in Kent Johnston last spring to use his experience as a strength and conditioning coach to help Baylor players recover from injuries.
It’s given Kent and Clay a chance to bond.
“Just seeing part of my blood on the staff is really a blessing,” Clay said. “I get a little peace when I’m recovering and see old K.J. there. ‘Hey pops, how you doing? Good to see you.’”
Kent Johnston was an NFL strength and conditioning coach for 24 years, working with Tampa Bay, Green Bay, Seattle, Cleveland and San Diego. His last NFL job was with the Chargers in 2016.
Clay felt fortunate to grow up around NFL players and see how they trained for the grind of a 16-game season. The players liked having young Clay around.
“I’ve got a picture of Brett Favre holding Clay like a football, acting like he was fixing to throw him,” Kent Johnston said.
Some of Clay’s favorite players were former Chargers linebacker Manti Te’o and safety Eric Weddle. As a high school player, Clay got to work out with both of them when his father was the team’s strength and conditioning coach.
“Manti is a swole man,” Clay said. “He’s got some biceps for sure. He played linebacker and kind of coached me up a little in my 190-pound days when I worked out with him and was trying to put on some weight. Eric Weddle was a stud, he’d take me out and do drills with me and wear me out.”
While Clay enjoyed learning from NFL players, he got his share of competition at home from his family. As the third of four boys, Clay often got the short end of the stick when he played sports with older brothers Kody and Kole.
Kody played football at Texas A&M while Kole played football at Tarleton State and is now Valley Mills High School’s basketball coach.
“When he was younger, as brothers we knew how to push his buttons,” Kole Johnston said. “We wrestled a lot. We’d pin him to the ground and rough him up a little bit. Once he started getting bigger, we got the bad end of it.”
One time Kent took his four sons to Crawford’s track to run a 400-meter race. While his sons had a good time, Kent came home limping.
“When I turned 50, I loaded them up and went to the Crawford track, saying we’re going to run the 400 meters as fast as we can,” Kent said. “So we started with the youngest who was Cade and he took about five or six minutes to get around track. Clay just burned it. But I blew out my knee and they were back there laughing. I was trying to make them tough, but I wasn’t that tough.”
Kent’s wife, Pam, also brought athleticism to the family since she played basketball at Alabama. Clay recalls many times when he played basketball against his mother and lost.
“She was the athlete of the family,” Clay said. “She’d crush us all. She has that good jump shot and she could score in her college days. I didn’t beat her until eighth grade. It took me forever. She smoked me.”
Clay tried to play basketball at Abilene Wylie High School, but claimed to have a negative free throw percentage under .000.
“I was not the best basketball player in the world,” Clay said. “If I was at the free throw line, I’d hear coaches saying, ‘What is this kid doing?’ It’s comical looking back on it. I didn’t have my mom’s ability when playing basketball. I got the recessive trait in that area.”
His best sport was always football, but a four-wheeler accident nearly derailed his career before his sophomore year at Abilene Wylie. The vehicle rolled over his leg, forcing Johnston to miss some games that season.
“He didn’t break a bone, but it just tore up his leg,” Kent said. “He needed a couple of skin grafts and plastic surgeries. He’s still got the scar on his leg and shin and ankle.”
During his junior and senior years, Johnston emerged as an all-state linebacker and also starred at running back for Abilene Wylie. He signed with Baylor in February 2015 after the Bears had won two straight Big 12 championships.
As turmoil surrounded the Baylor football program, Johnston plugged along and played wherever the coaches needed him. As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Johnston even saw some time at defensive end.
“It was miserable,” Johnston said. “I had my hand in the dirt at 210 pounds. The offensive line on the other team would run the ball right at you, and I’d just say ‘Oh my gosh.’ I don’t blame them though.”
Johnston has enjoyed learning the game under Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow and linebackers coach Mike Siravo. Snow has NFL experience as an assistant coach with the Detroit Lions from 2005-08, and runs a complex defense at Baylor.
“Coach Snow’s system is pretty dadgum complicated,” Clay said. “But after a couple of years in it, you’re kind of at ease. You’re still learning and mess up stuff in the scheme. But there’s so many different defenses, so many different jobs people have to do.”
Through the tough times, Johnston has always turned to his Christian faith. He loves reading books by C.S. Lewis and hearing broadcasts of Zac Poonen to deepen his knowledge of the Bible.
“He lives in India, and I listen to all his commentary and read his books,” Clay said. “It’s interesting. It has to do with the Gospel, how you can overcome sin in life.”
Clay feels fortunate that his parents live near China Spring and older brother Kole coaches at Valley Mills. His oldest brother lives in College Station and his youngest brother attends Blinn College in Brenham, so they’re all close enough to come to McLane Stadium and watch his games.
There’s nothing Clay enjoys more than getting together with his family, laughing and just being his cool self.
“If my three brothers are in town, it’s one of my favorite things to do is spend time with them and watch football and joke around and mess around,” Clay said. “We’re all pretty similar, we’re all a bunch of goofballs.”